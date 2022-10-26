Did the Gillette Stadium SkyCam wire cause Mac Jones’ interception?

If you thought things couldn’t get any weirder from the New England Patriots’ shocking Monday Night Football loss to the Chicago Bears, then you’re going to want to take a seat for this one.

A Twitter user (BillsFilm) posted a slowed down video of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones’ ill-fated interception that was picked off by Bears safety Jaquan Brisker. In the video, Jones’ high-arching ball looks like it might have touched the SkyCam wire hanging above the stadium.

Granted, there’s no certainty that the ball actually made contact, and even if it did, there’s no way to know how much or even if the pass was actually altered. Yet, it’s still an interesting video that does make you wonder.

A Bills fan here found that Mac Jones' interception might have hit the SkyCam wire. I slowed the video down as much as possible. Also not sure how much it actually affected things if it did hit the wire, but it's interesting. https://t.co/4MMgfftt6m pic.twitter.com/OLMpgnsmLg — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 25, 2022

Jones was benched after the interception ended a drive that was seemingly headed in the direction of the Patriots putting points on the board. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe took the reins after that for the rest of the game.

Does the ball touch the wire, or is there nothing to see here? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

