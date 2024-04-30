Did Giants create a QB smokescreen in hopes of drafting OT Joe Alt?

The New York Giants selected LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers with the sixth overall pick in last week’s NFL draft.

Experts have lauded the addition of Nabers as a solid one by the Giants, but was Nabers their first choice?

There’s speculation that had Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt not been selected by the Los Angeles Chargers one spot before the Giants, they would have taken him instead of Nabers or Washington’s Rome Odunze.

At least that’s what ESPN’s Adam Schefter thinks — something he admits is just speculation.

"I think the Giants wanted Joe Alt to slide to them" at No. 6 – @AdamSchefter on @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/Nid4gWAaxe — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) April 29, 2024

“The Giants wanted Joe Alt to slide to them. That’s my belief,” Schefter said. “That was the hope — that he was going to get to them. I think some of the quarterback talk for the Giants might have been a little camouflage to try to get someone like Minnesota to trade up.”

The point is moot as Alt was not there at No. 6 and the Giants did not use any of their six picks last week on an offensive lineman.

Veteran NFL reporter Mike Garafolo debunks the idea of Alt to the Giants, saying their big swing last week was for UNC quarterback Drake Maye, whom they were unsuccessful in prying away from the New England Patriots.

"No" it was Joe Alt the Giants wanted to trade for

"It was Drake Maye"

"Drake Maye would have been the guy"

"Had interest in JJ McCarthy but no at pick 6"

"Drew Lock will have a chance to compete" Via @MikeGarafolo on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/lODeoskpQk — awthentik (@awthentik) April 29, 2024

The Giants ended up with Nabers, who many experts widely consider a player who is ready to compete at the NFL level from Day 1.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire