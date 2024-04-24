Did Georgia OT Amarius Mims visit the Commanders ahead of the NFL draft?

The Washington Commanders received a lot of attention last week for their group top-30 visit that featured four of the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL draft. The quarterbacks present were Drake Maye (North Carolina), Jayden Daniels (LSU), J.J. McCarthy (Michigan) and Michael Penix Jr. (Washington).

The four quarterbacks arrived in town the night before, as the Commanders took them out for some fun at Top Golf. The reason? To see how the players interacted with one another. The group visit didn’t go over too well with Daniels’ agent.

One person who enjoyed the event at Top Golf was Maye. In an appearance on “This is Football” with Kevin Clark, Maye talked about the experience and mentioned seeing some of the other prospects, such as McCarthy, Daniels and also Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims.

While Maye didn’t say Mims was in Washington for a top-30 visit, it did sound like the prospective first-round pick was in town, too.

“To be around the other guys, I got to meet a lot of different guys throughout the process,” Maye said. “And a lot of guys I saw in high school recruiting; I remember Amarius Mims; I tried to get him to committed to Alabama when I was committed there in high school……….I think it was a really good experience for me; I think we all got our separate time with the coaches, and when we needed to; it’s not like we didn’t do any of that, but Top Golf was a way for us to get out and do something fun the evening before.”

I asked Drake Maye about the now-famous Commanders TopGolf visit. He loved it. "It was one of the cooler visits I've been on." "I think I had the best swing. I was hitting it pretty good. But JJ McCarthy was hitting it well as well." LOADED This is Football episode. pic.twitter.com/CPrDTUxJmT — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) April 22, 2024

Mims is one of the more intriguing players in the 2024 draft. At 6-foot-8, 340 pounds, he is massive but moves like a tight end. He will certainly land somewhere in the first round. How high? Mims could go from anywhere in the teens until the final pick in the first round.

Could the Commanders look to move into the first round and select Mims as their left tackle of the future? Washington currently holds the No. 36 and 40 selections in the second round, as well as three third-round picks, giving them plenty of ammunition to move back into the first round.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire