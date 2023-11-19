Did Georgia football offense or defense get higher grades after rout of Tennessee?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Georgia football moved to 11-0 on the season with a 38-10 victory over Tennessee Saturday.

It was the Bulldogs’ 28th straight win, tying an SEC record set by Alabama in 1991-93 and 1978-80.

Here how we graded the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs:

Georgia football offense: B+

Mike Bobo used the run to set up a trick play Dillon Bell touchdown pass off a toss sweep. The Bulldogs grinded out 6.6 yards per play. Carson Beck completed 80 percent of his passes, threw 3 TDs and Georgia was 9 of 13 on third down.

Defense: A-

Tennessee finished with a season-low 277 yards of offense and Georgia forced six punts. The Vols had just 202 yards after the opening touchdown run. Georgia dominated time of possession 41 minutes to 19.

Special teams: A-

Tennessee had one of the nation’s best punt returners in Dee Williams, but Georgia still has not given up a punt return yard this season. Brett Thorson averaged 44 yards on 2 punts. Dillon Bell returned the opening kickoff of the second half for 25 yards. Peyton Woodring nailed a 42-yard field goal in his only attempt.

Coaching: A-

There is no letdown from this team. Even when Kirby Smart bemoaned Tuesday’s practice as not a good one, the team still won by 28 points at a place that a highly-ranked Alabama lost to last season. Injuries don’t slow this team down.

Overall: A

Tennessee’s 14-game home winning streak is toast. Georgia won its seventh straight in the series. Even Dolly Parton being escorted by Peyton Manning to sing after the first quarter didn’t change the Bulldogs’ ways.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Grading Georgia football: Here's the marks for Bulldogs in win vs Vols