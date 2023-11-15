Did Georgia football move up to No. 1 in College Football Playoff rankings?

The College Football Playoff selection committee has seen enough.

It moved Georgia football ahead of now No. 2 Ohio State to the top spot in its weekly rankings Tuesday night for the first time this season.

The Bulldogs, No. 1 all season in the two major polls, made a convincing argument on the field Saturday by taking it to Ole Miss in a 52-17 victory.

That gave the Bulldogs a second win over a top 15 opponent in as many weeks.

Georgia, 10-0 on the season, now has wins over No. 9 Missouri and No. 13 Ole Miss along with convincing wins over Kentucky and Florida.

The top eight in the rankings were the same the first two weeks. The rest of the top 5 this week were No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Florida State and No. 5 Washington.

Ohio State had occupied the top spot. The Buckeyes drilled Michigan State 38-6 Saturday.

Georgia plays at No. 18 Tennessee Saturday before closing out the regular season at Georgia Tech and then facing No. 8 Alabama in the SEC championship game.

Either Ohio State and Michigan are sure to have their first loss when they play a week from Saturday in their showdown.

The Buckeyes host Minnesota this Saturday and Michigan is at Maryland.

Georgia was No. 1 last season in the CFP rankings for all but the first reveal when they started at No. 3 before beating No. 1 Tennessee.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Where Georgia football is in latest College Football Playoff rankings