How did future KU, K-State & Mizzou basketball players fare at Nike Hoop Summit?

Future Kansas Jayhawks basketball forward Flory Bidunga scored two points, grabbed two rebounds and blocked two shots while playing 15 minutes in Team World’s 98-75 loss to Team USA in the 25th annual Nike Hoop Summit.

The game was contested Saturday at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Bidunga, a 6-foot-9, 220-pound prospect from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, played high school basketball at Kokomo (Indiana) High School. He took two shots Saturday, hitting one.

Future Missouri Tigers combo guard Annor Boateng, a 6-5 native of Ghana who played high school basketball at Little Rock (Arkansas) Central, scored four points on 2-of-5 shooting. He also had two assists, two steals and a rebound in 26 minutes for Team World.

Future Kansas State Wildcats point guard David Castillo of Sunrise Christian Academy had two assists and a rebound. He missed two shots and didn’t score while playing 10 minutes for Team USA. He’s 6-1 and originally from Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

A.J. Dybantsa, the No. 1-ranked player in the recruiting class of 2025, according to Rivals.com and 247sports.com, led the losing World team with 21 points and seven rebounds. Dybantsa, from Prolific Prep in California, has yet to commit to a college.

Nolan Traore, a guard from France in the class of 2024, also has not chosen a college. He had 18 points, while future Baylor guard V.J. Edgecombe scored 17.

Future Duke forward Cooper Flagg scored 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for Team USA. Future Georgia forward Asa Newell had 17 points and 10 rebounds, while future Rutgers guard Dylan Harper and future Rutgers forward Ace Bailey scored 14 points apiece.

The USA team outrebounded Team World 58-35, including 17 offensive rebounds to Team World’s seven. Flagg grabbed 11 rebounds, followed by Newell (10), Harper (seven) and Bailey (six).

In winning for the fourth consecutive year, USA Basketball improved to 18-7 all-time at the Nike Hoop Summit.

Team USA outscored the World 30-15 in the fourth quarter.

“We have a really special group of guys,” Flagg said, as quoted by USAbasketball.com. “We had a lot of guys that sacrificed themselves and just played a role tonight.”