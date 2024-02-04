How did former OU football players perform in the 2024 Senior Bowl?

The National team earned a 16-7 win over the American team in the Senior Bowl on Saturday.

The exhibition game served as the conclusion of a five-day event in Mobile, Alabama, where 138 former college football players showed out with hopes of boosting their stock for the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25.

Here's a look at how three former OU players performed in the Senior Bowl.

Tyler Guyton, OL

Few players boosted their stock as much as Tyler Guyton.

The 6-foot-7, 328-pound offensive tackle was named to the All-Senior Bowl Practice Week Team by Pro Football Network's Ian Cummings. Guyton even received plenty of praise from Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, who joined The Oklahoma Breakdown podcast on Jan. 28.

"Tyler Guyton truly has some freaky stuff to him physically," Nagy said. "This is going to be the start of the Tyler Guyton pre-draft process, the ascension. I'd be surprised if he didn't end up in the top 10 when this whole thing is said and done."

Guyton spent the first two years of his college career at TCU before he transferred to OU in 2022. He made 14 starts in two seasons with the Sooners and earned an All-Big 12 honorable mention as a redshirt junior in his final campaign.

Lot of eyes on 6’7, 328lb OT Tyler Guyton here - has been fiery in drills today pic.twitter.com/0CoVAJq4tJ — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) January 30, 2024

Andrew Raym, OL

American offensive lineman Andrew Raym of Oklahoma (73) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Andrew Raym showed glimpses of his potential in the practices leading up to Saturday's exhibition game.

The 6-3, 315-pound and former Broken Arrow standout most notably held his own in a drill against Texas defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat, who's projected by many to go in either the first or second round of the NFL Draft.

Raym made 29 starts in four seasons with the Sooners. He started in all 12 regular-season games in 2023 before he opted out of OU's Alamo Bowl game against Arizona.

The quick off hand strike/placement is terrific here out of former #Sooners C Andrew Raym vs Sweat. Throws off his initial rush. Stays connected thru the club/rip and love the finish off the spin back counter as well. Fantastic rep! pic.twitter.com/soKpEnseNO — Alex King (@AKing_Evals) February 2, 2024

Spencer Rattler, QB

Former OU and South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler was named the Senior Bowl MVP.

The 6-1, 218-pound quarterback completed all four of his pass attempts for 65 yards and one touchdown. He threw a 29-yard touchdown to former Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint on the American team's first drive of the game.

Rattler spent the first three years of his college career at OU, where he threw for 4,595 yards and 40 touchdowns. He then transferred to South Carolina in 2022 and spent his final two years with the Gamecocks.

