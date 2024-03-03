How did former OU football players perform in the 2024 NFL Combine?

Three former OU football players are set to participate in the NFL Combine on Sunday.

Offensive linemen Tyler Guyton, Andrew Raym and Walter Rouse hope to showcase their talent in Indianapolis and improve their stock for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Here are the NFL Combine results for OU's former players and others with Oklahoma ties:

OU football players who participated in the 2024 NFL Combine

40-yard dash: 5.19 seconds (unofficial)

10-yard split: 1.76 seconds

Vertical jump: 34.5 inches

Broad jump: 8 feet and 11 inches

No results yet.

No results yet.

Oklahoma natives who participated in the 2024 NFL Combine

Oct. 7, 2023; Columbus, Oh., USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Josh Proctor (41) runs an interception in for a touchdown during the first half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State safety Josh Proctor (Owasso): Proctor participated in the 40-yard dash (4.55 seconds), 10-yard split (1.54 seconds), vertical jump (32.5 inches) and the broad jump (10 feet and one inch).

Texas Tech safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (Carl Albert): Taylor-Demerson participated in the 40-yard dash (4.41 seconds), 10-yard split (1.52 seconds), vertical jump (38 inches) and the broad jump (10 feet and three inches).

OU football transfers who participated in the 2024 NFL Combine

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (QB10) during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler: Rattler participated in the 40-yard dash (4.95 seconds), 10-yard split (1.63 seconds), vertical jump (32 inches), broad jump (nine feet), three-cone drill (7.21 seconds) and the 20-yard shuttle (4.37 seconds).

Houston linebacker David Ugwoegbu: Ugwoegbu participated in the vertical jump (31.5 inches) and the bench press (21 reps).

