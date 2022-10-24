How did these former Ohio State offensive players do Week 7 in the NFL?

As the Ohio State Buckeyes enter the week against the Penn State Nittany Lions, it is fun to sit back and watch how former Ohio State players wreck it in the National Football League. We are incredibly blessed to be Buckeye fans because there are so many talented players that we enjoy on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday after watching current Ohio State players on Saturday.

The list of former Buckeyes is so large we have to split this list into offense and defense. Here are the former offensive Ohio State football players who made a splash during Week 7 of the NFL. Some of these names have been on this before, but some may surprise you.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Sam Greene-The Enquirer

Atlanta Falcons At Cincinnati Bengals Nfl Week 7

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 35-17, and Joe Burrow completed 34-of-42 passing attempts for 481 yards and threw touchdowns. Burrow also added 20 yards on the ground and a touchdown.

Only one player in NFL history has had two games of 500+ total yards and 4 total TDs in his career.#Bengals Joe Burrow. pic.twitter.com/GLdm1Wf6B7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 23, 2022

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Detroit Lions, 24-6, and Ezekiel Elliott ran the ball 15 times for 57 yards and two touchdowns.

Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders defeated the Green Bay Packers, 23-21, and Curtis Samuel accounted for five carries for 26 yards and five receptions for 53 yards.

Curtis Samuel runs free over the middle on third down, Heinicke finds him and Samuel does the rest after the catch to pick up the first down pic.twitter.com/GYJuaci9Xo — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 23, 2022

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday Night Football, the New Orleans Saints lost to the Arizona Cardinals, 42-34, and Chris Olave snagged seven receptions for 106 yards.

Chris Olave among rookie WRs: ⚜️53 targets (1st)

⚜️32 REC (1st)

⚜️495 YDS (1st) pic.twitter.com/7zxrkOg4NK — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) October 21, 2022

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders defeated the Green Bay Packers, 23-21, and Terry McLaurin snagged five receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Terry McLaurin vs Jaire Alexander 🍿

pic.twitter.com/rSFbyOdvrD — PFF (@PFF) October 23, 2022

