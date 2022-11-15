How did these former Ohio State offensive players do Week 10 in the NFL?

As the Ohio State Buckeyes enter the week against the Maryland Terrapins, it is fun to sit back and watch how former Ohio State players wreck it in the National Football League. We are incredibly blessed to be Buckeye fans because there are so many talented players that we enjoy on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday after watching current Ohio State players on Saturday.

The list of former Buckeyes is so large we have to split this list into offense and defense. Here are the former offensive Ohio State football players who made a splash during Week 10 of the NFL. Some of these names have been on this before, but some may surprise you.

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears lost to the Detroit Lions, 31-30, and Justin Fields completed 12 of his 20 passing attempts for 167 yards and two touchdowns. Fields also added 147 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

Plenty of amazing Justin Fields plays from yesterday, to the point that some will go unnoticed 1st and 10 near midfield, using his athleticism as a passer avoids free rusher, finds space inside, eyes up, 9 yard completion while getting hit pic.twitter.com/V6YpHSLtpY — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) November 14, 2022

Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 32-21, and Curtis Samuel had four carries for 12 yards and two receptions for 28 yards.

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 32-21, and Terry McLaurin snagged eight receptions for 128 yards.

Terry McLaurin after yet another catch: "Don't put a safety on me."pic.twitter.com/q1FY1pKP4E — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2022

Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 25-20, and Parris Campbell snagged seven receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Parris Campbell's TD celly 😂 pic.twitter.com/DYxyIMCh9x — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 13, 2022

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 20-10, and Chris Olave accounted for three receptions for 40 yards.

Teach tape moment from Arthur Maulet on this slot fade breakup against 1st rounder Chris Olave. Play up through the hands, don't give up, rip the ball down and out. Kinda the story of Maulet's career. Keep battling until you win. Great rep. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/AkMuReFXYm — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 14, 2022

