How did these former Ohio State offensive players do Week 10 in the NFL?

As the Ohio State Buckeyes enter the week against the Maryland Terrapins, it is fun to sit back and watch how former Ohio State players wreck it in the National Football League. We are incredibly blessed to be Buckeye fans because there are so many talented players that we enjoy on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday after watching current Ohio State players on Saturday.

The list of former Buckeyes is so large we have to split this list into offense and defense. Here are the former offensive Ohio State football players who made a splash during Week 10 of the NFL. Some of these names have been on this before, but some may surprise you.

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears lost to the Detroit Lions, 31-30, and Justin Fields completed 12 of his 20 passing attempts for 167 yards and two touchdowns. Fields also added 147 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 32-21, and Curtis Samuel had four carries for 12 yards and two receptions for 28 yards.

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 32-21, and Terry McLaurin snagged eight receptions for 128 yards.

Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 25-20, and Parris Campbell snagged seven receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 20-10, and Chris Olave accounted for three receptions for 40 yards.

