How did these former Ohio State offensive players do Week 9 in the NFL?

As the Ohio State Buckeyes enter the week against the Indiana Hoosiers, it is fun to sit back and watch how former Ohio State players wreck it in the National Football League. We are incredibly blessed to be Buckeye fans because there are so many talented players that we enjoy on Thursday, Sunday and Monday after watching current Ohio State players on Saturday.

The list of former Buckeyes is so large we have to split this list into offense and defense. Here are the former offensive Ohio State football players who made a splash during Week 9 of the NFL. Some of these names have been on this before, but some may surprise you.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Carolina Panthers, 42-21, and Joe Burrow completed 22 of his 28 passing attempts for 206 yards and a touchdown. Burrow also added nine yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown.

JoeyB at No. 1 😎 pic.twitter.com/TK9yh1rXYJ — Joe Burrow Fan Club (@JoeyBClub) November 9, 2022

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears lost to the Miami Dolphins, 35-32, but Justin Fields completed 17 of his 28 passing attempts for 123 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 15 carries on the ground for 178 yards and one touchdown.

Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 20-17, and Curtis Samuel had one carry for 16 yards as well as three receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Taylor Heinicke ➡️ Curtis Samuel for 6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/rf5W9F3Kfy — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) November 6, 2022

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

The New York Jets defeated the Buffalo Bills, 20-17, and Garrett Wilson had one carry for seven yards and snagged eight receptions for 92 yards.

Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts took a loss to the New England Patriots, 26-3, and Parris Campbell had one carry for one yard and two receptions for 15 yards.

