How did these former Ohio State offensive players do Week 8 in the NFL?

As the Ohio State Buckeyes enter the week against the Northwestern Wildcats, it is fun to sit back and watch how former Ohio State players wreck it in the National Football League. We are incredibly blessed to be Buckeye fans because there are so many talented players that we enjoy on Thursday, Sunday and Monday after watching current Ohio State players on Saturday.

The list of former Buckeyes is so large we have to split this list into offense and defense. Here are the former offensive Ohio State football players who made a splash during Week 8 of the NFL. Some of these names have been on this before, but some may surprise you.

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Dallas Cowboys, 49-29, and Justin Fields completed 17 of his 23 passing attempts for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Fields also added another 60 yards on the ground and one touchdown.

I BEG the Chicago Bears to get Justin Fields some WRs.. pic.twitter.com/yPASWWy4gC — m (@downbadbears) October 30, 2022

Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders earned the win over the Indianapolis Colts, 17-16, and Curtis Samuel snagged four carries for 29 yards and three receptions for 50 yards.

Taylor Heinicke final-drive ingenuity appreciation clip no. 1. This 4th-and-1 pass to Curtis Samuel with 1:35 remaining. pic.twitter.com/SW4U5vnpEb — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 31, 2022

Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, 17-16, and Parris Campbell earned one run for 28 yards and had five receptions for 42 yards.

It feels like Parris Campbell is going to take one of these types of plays to the house soon. He's looking more explosive as the season has progressed. pic.twitter.com/bzwWnsuh03 — Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL) October 31, 2022

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 17-16, and Terry McLaurin accounted for six receptions for 113 yards.

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

The New York Jets lost to the New England Patriots, 22-17. Garrett Wilson snagged six receptions for 115 yards.

Garrett Wilson had the Patriots defense LOST with this route 👀 pic.twitter.com/MTHTFJvPFB — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) October 31, 2022

