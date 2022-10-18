How did these former Ohio State defensive players do Week 6 in the NFL?
As the Ohio State Buckeyes enter the week against the Iowa Hawkeyes, it is fun to sit back and watch how former Ohio State players wreck it in the National Football League. We are incredibly blessed to be Buckeye fans because there are so many talented players that we enjoy on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday after watching current Ohio State players on Saturday.
The list of former Buckeyes is so large we have to split this list into offense and defense. Here are the former offensive Ohio State football players who made a splash during Week 6 of the NFL. Some of these names have been on this before, but some may surprise you.
Sam Hubbard, Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the New Orleans Saints, 30-26, and Sam Hubbard earned seven tackles and a half sack.
Pete Werner, New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, 30-26, and Pete Werner accounted for six tackles.
Jamel Dean, Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 20-18, and Jamel Dean tallied five tackles.
DaVon Hamilton, Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars lost to the Indianapolis Colts, 34-27, and DaVon Hamilton earned six tackles.
Eli Apple, Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the New Orleans Saints, 30-26, and Eli Apple earned six tackles.
