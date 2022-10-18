How did these former Ohio State defensive players do Week 6 in the NFL?

As the Ohio State Buckeyes enter the week against the Iowa Hawkeyes, it is fun to sit back and watch how former Ohio State players wreck it in the National Football League. We are incredibly blessed to be Buckeye fans because there are so many talented players that we enjoy on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday after watching current Ohio State players on Saturday.

The list of former Buckeyes is so large we have to split this list into offense and defense. Here are the former offensive Ohio State football players who made a splash during Week 6 of the NFL. Some of these names have been on this before, but some may surprise you.

Sam Hubbard, Cincinnati Bengals

Oct 16 012

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the New Orleans Saints, 30-26, and Sam Hubbard earned seven tackles and a half sack.

Your weekly Sam Hubbard video is made easier when they don't block you. pic.twitter.com/kU72iXiWW8 — Josh Kirkendall (@Josh_Kirkendall) October 16, 2022

Pete Werner, New Orleans Saints

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, 30-26, and Pete Werner accounted for six tackles.

You saw exactly today the contrast between him and Andy Dalton pic.twitter.com/6qn0U71OKt — Ace Boogie (@NewStripeCity) October 16, 2022

Jamel Dean, Buccaneers

Buccaneers Week 6

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 20-18, and Jamel Dean tallied five tackles.

Jamel Dean is really frickin fast pic.twitter.com/5LW8uqXiM7 — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) October 16, 2022

DaVon Hamilton, Jacksonville Jaguars

Story continues

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost to the Indianapolis Colts, 34-27, and DaVon Hamilton earned six tackles.

Eli Apple, Cincinnati Bengals

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the New Orleans Saints, 30-26, and Eli Apple earned six tackles.

LOL ELI APPLE YOU IDIOT pic.twitter.com/XDILaKNaAm — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) October 16, 2022

[listicle id=98459]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire