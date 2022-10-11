How did these former Ohio State defensive players do Week 5 in the NFL?

As the Ohio State Buckeyes enter a bye week, it is fun to sit back and watch how former Ohio State players wreck it in the National Football League. We are incredibly blessed to be Buckeye fans because there are so many talented players that we enjoy on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday after watching current Ohio State players on Saturday. The list of former Buckeyes is so large we have to split this list into offense and defense.

Here are the former offensive Ohio State football players who made a splash during Week 5 of the NFL. Some of these names have been on this before, but some may surprise you.

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 29-22 and Justin Fields completed 15 of 21 passing attempts for 208 yards and a touchdown. Fields also added 47 yards on the ground.

cant sleep knowing justin fields was robbed of this pic.twitter.com/5F9EuXiXlQ — ry🅰️n (@F1ELDSDAY) October 10, 2022

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys put the beatdown on the Los Angeles Rams, 22-10 and Ezekiel Elliott ran 22 times for 78 yards.

Pregame Points-Ezekiel Elliott *With 12 receiving TD's he needs just one more to tie with Tony Dorset (13) for the most TD catches by a RB in Cowboys history. *Needs 3 more TDs to tie Jason Witten (72) for 5th most on Cowboys all-time list.@EzekielElliott

(📷: AP Images) pic.twitter.com/vLHrnMZyAM — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) October 9, 2022

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders lost to the Tennessee Titans, 21-17 and Terry McLaurin snagged five receptions for 76 yards.

Terry McLaurin is a hard man to tackle. 25 yard reception, where the first contact came after 6~ yards. First down!#HTTC | @TheTerry_25 pic.twitter.com/4nkXmBbTNv — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 9, 2022

Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders lost to the Tennessee Titans, 21-17 and Curtis Samuel tallied six receptions for 62 yards.

Wentz finds Curtis Samuel on a deep over for the #Commanders biggest play of the game so far pic.twitter.com/0kOT4AiU81 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 9, 2022

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints defeated the Seattle Seahawks, 39-32 and Chris Olave snagged four receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Chris Olave gets his first TD of the day, but heads to the locker room after with an injury. Hope everything is ok 🙏 pic.twitter.com/c7LpViV7PP — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) October 9, 2022

