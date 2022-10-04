How did these former Ohio State defensive players do Week 4 in the NFL?
While we are waiting on the Ohio State Buckeyes to kick off Big Ten conference play against the Michigan State Spartans, it is fun to sit back and watch how former Ohio State players wreck it in the National Football League.
We are incredibly blessed to be Buckeye fans because there are so many talented players that we enjoy on Sunday after watching current Ohio State players on Saturday. The list of former Buckeyes is so large we have to split this list into offense and defense.
Here are the former defensive Ohio State football players who made a splash during Week 4 of the NFL.
Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 28-25, and Marshon Lattimore accounted for ten tackles.
Pete Werner, New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 28-25, and Pete Werner had nine tackles.
Malik Hooker, Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Washington Commanders, 25-10, and Malik Hooker accumulated eight tackles.
Jerome Baker, Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, 27-15, and Jerome Baker tallied seven tackles.
DaVon Hamilton, Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 29-21, and DaVon Hamilton recorded five tackles.
