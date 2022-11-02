How did these former Ohio State defensive players do Week 8 in the NFL?

Josh Keatley
·2 min read

As the Ohio State Buckeyes enter the week against the Northwestern Wildcats, it is fun to sit back and watch how former Ohio State players wreck it in the National Football League. We are incredibly blessed to be Buckeye fans because there are so many talented players that we enjoy on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday after watching current Ohio State players on Saturday.

The list of former Buckeyes is so large we have to split this list into offense and defense. Here are the former offensive Ohio State football players who made a splash during Week 8 of the NFL. Some of these names have been on this before, but some may surprise you.

Pete Werner, New Orleans Saints

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 24-0 and Pete Werner was the leading tackler with 11.

Dre'Mont Jones, Denver Broncos

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 21-17, and Dre’Mont Jones tallied seven tackles and a sack.

Jonathon Cooper, Denver Broncos

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 21-17, and Jonathon Cooper earned five tackles on the day.

Jeff Okudah, Detroit Lions

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

The Detroit Lions lost to the Miami Dolphins, 31-27, and Jeff Okudah totaled five tackles on the day.

Jerome Baker, Miami Dolphins

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins defeated the Detroit Lions, 31-27, and Jerome Baker tallied five tackles on the day.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire

Recommended Stories