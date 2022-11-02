How did these former Ohio State defensive players do Week 8 in the NFL?

As the Ohio State Buckeyes enter the week against the Northwestern Wildcats, it is fun to sit back and watch how former Ohio State players wreck it in the National Football League. We are incredibly blessed to be Buckeye fans because there are so many talented players that we enjoy on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday after watching current Ohio State players on Saturday.

The list of former Buckeyes is so large we have to split this list into offense and defense. Here are the former offensive Ohio State football players who made a splash during Week 8 of the NFL. Some of these names have been on this before, but some may surprise you.

Pete Werner, New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 24-0 and Pete Werner was the leading tackler with 11.

#Saints LB Pete Werner is top 10 (ranked #10) in the NFL in total tackles (71) His solo tackles (51) leads the entire league. Below him in this category:#ChiefsKingdom LB Nick Bolton (11th overall – 45 solo) NFL tackle leader Roquan Smith (44) comes in 3rd on this category pic.twitter.com/YTBWRhsjOA — WhoDatDavis (@DATsDAVIS) November 1, 2022

Dre'Mont Jones, Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 21-17, and Dre’Mont Jones tallied seven tackles and a sack.

#Broncos Paton said believes Dre'Mont Jones will AFC Defensive player of the week, and he sees him as a core player who they want in Denver for "a long time." #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) November 1, 2022

Jonathon Cooper, Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 21-17, and Jonathon Cooper earned five tackles on the day.

#Broncos have very capable edge depth and pass rushers. Jonathon Cooper flashes vs. Chargers pic.twitter.com/sNKYl5zA9C — DB Film Study (@DBFilmStudy) October 21, 2022

Jeff Okudah, Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions lost to the Miami Dolphins, 31-27, and Jeff Okudah totaled five tackles on the day.

Jerome Baker, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins defeated the Detroit Lions, 31-27, and Jerome Baker tallied five tackles on the day.

Swift is a PROBLEM, look at Jerome Baker trying to cover this Texas route pic.twitter.com/WWMHIwRNA5 — Nico (@elitetakes_) October 30, 2022

