How did these former Ohio State defensive players do Week 9 in the NFL?

As the Ohio State Buckeyes enter the week against the Northwestern Wildcats, it is fun to sit back and watch how former Ohio State players wreck it in the National Football League. We are incredibly blessed to be Buckeye fans because there are so many talented players that we enjoy on Thursday, Sunday and Monday after watching current Ohio State players on Saturday.

The list of former Buckeyes is so large we have to split this list into offense and defense. Here are the former defensive Ohio State football players who made a splash during Week 9 of the NFL. Some of these names have been on this before, but some may surprise you.

Jerome Baker, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins defeated the Chicago Bears, 35-32, and Jerome Baker tallied seven tackles.

The acceleration after he LEAVES THE GROUND on the pump fake. pic.twitter.com/6xs4rJTtCO — Robert Mays (@robertmays) November 7, 2022

Jeff Okudah, Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions defeated the Green Bay Packers, 15-9, and Jeff Okudah earned five tackles.

