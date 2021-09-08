We Did It: Football Returns Tomorrow









One more day.

It has been 213 days since the Buccaneers upended the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. In that time, we've seen hysteria about whether one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history would return to the team he's spent his entire career with. We've seen one of the most highly touted quarterback prospects in league history get drafted. We've seen Dak Prescott get paid. Josh Allen get paid. And we've seen Patrick Mahomes sign a contract potentially worth upward of $500 million.

We are one day away. Tomorrow, the reigning champs square off against Prescott – in his return from a gruesome injury – and the Cowboys.

We did it. I'm proud of you. Let's get into what happened around the league on Tuesday.

Baltimore Signs Le'Veon Bell

After losing Justice Hill to an Achilles injury last week, the Ravens addressed their running back depth by signing Le'Veon Bell to their practice squad. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that Baltimore is expected to promote Bell to the active roster when he is ready. At this stage in his career, Bell poses minimal threat to Gus Edwards, who's expected to assume the majority of early-down work with J.K. Dobbins out for the season.

Ty'Son Williams dazzled Ravens coaches over the summer and looks like the odds-on favorite to fill the RB2 role. In the one game Dobbins missed last year, Edwards played 52% of snaps and then-RB2 Justice Hill played the remaining 48%. Reading between the lines, it's unlikely Edwards will handle an every-down workload. There's going to be someone else involved. Even after the Bell signing, Williams is still the frontrunner for that role. The rookie rated well in Pro Football Focus' grading system and averaged 5.4 yards per carry across three preseason games. Bell has struggled with efficiency over the past two years, and that's reflected in the fact that he didn't find an acceptable suitor until two days before the season.

With that being said, Bell will likely siphon away some of the work Williams would've gotten. It's not a death blow – and it always made sense for Baltimore to add someone after Hill's injury – but it's no longer just Edwards and Williams in that backfield. That alone hinders Williams' value to some extent.

Saints Cut Latavius Murray

Latavius Murray survived roster cutdown day after rumors swirled about whether the Saints would keep him around.

He didn't survive the week leading up to Week 1, as New Orleans cut him on Tuesday. Alvin Kamara will spearhead this backfield – and he should get plenty of receiving work early with Michael Thomas sidelined indefinitely – but the Saints have always preferred to keep him fresh by using another back. That role previously belonged to Murray, but now it falls into the hands of Tony Jones, who impressed Saints brass with an impressive offseason. The Notre Dame product averaged a fantastic 8.8 yards per attempt this offseason and posted strong receiving efficiency (albeit on only eight targets). Athletically, he's nothing special, with a 4.68 40-yard dash and below-average burst. He also didn't produce until his senior season in college.

Tony Jones' athletic profile

However, Murray handled 146 carries in each of his two seasons in New Orleans, and Jones should assume that role after winning the hearts of Saints coaches over the summer. That alone gives him fantasy appeal as the thunder to Kamara's lightning.

It's also possible Kamara takes on a larger rushing role without a proven RB2 option behind him. His target share without Thomas (25.5% in 2020 vs. 19.4% when the star wideout played) should be mouthwatering as always. He's firmly in the 1.02 conversation in PPR formats.

Ja'Marr Chase Addresses Drops

Ja'Marr Chase had four drops and only one catch in his first preseason. Needless to say, it was not what Bengals fans were hoping to see out of the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Per ESPN's Ben Baby, Chase acknowledged that he has a lot of work to do:

I know I left a lot of stuff out there. But that's all in time for me to get better, of course. I'm not afraid to get better. That's what I'm here for -- to work, to get better, make the team better, make the organization better.

Chase was one of the best wide receiver prospects in recent memory after posting a 33% Dominator Rating as a true sophomore in 2019. He was Joe Burrow's WR1 ahead of Justin Jefferson – who just broke the rookie receiving record – and won the Biletnikoff Award as the best wideout in college football. He opted out of last season to focus on the draft process, and it's clear that his year away from the game has had an impact. Chase also said the larger ball in the NFL and the lack of stripes hasn't helped his catching ability, although he mostly maintained that it's a concentration issue. Regardless, the Bengals may limit Chase's snaps early in the year after the tumultuous preseason. He's too talented to keep completely off the field for long, but this does mean Tee Higgins is in line to be the Bengals' WR1 with Tyler Boyd vacuuming up low-depth targets. Both are capable enough options to ease Chase into the flow of an NFL season.

Drops have minimal predictive value, so Chase should be able to shake off his early yips and have a productive career provided no other problems arise. His separation issues – which was a concern raised by critics coming out of college – are more problematic. You're better off leaving Chase on your bench in Week 1 if possible, but he should improve throughout the year as he gets back into the swing of things.

Injury Notes

Lions coach Dan Campbell confirmed that running back D'Andre Swift will play Sunday. Swift has been battling a groin injury all preseason. Campbell stated last week that Swift's early-season workload could be limited as he works his way back to full health. It's not apparent whether that's still the plan, but it's good news nonetheless that the Lions' star runner is healthy enough to play in Week 1.

D.J. Chark also appears set for Week 1. The Jags' wideout suffered a broken finger in August, but his status for Jacksonville's opener never seemed like it was in question. Chark, Laviska Shenault, and Marvin Jones will headline a thin receiving corps.

Chris Godwin was limited with a quad injury on Tuesday. We don't have much information on his ailment right now. It's something to keep an eye on since it only popped up today.

Hunter Henry is expected to play after dealing with a shoulder issue over the past few weeks. The Patriots should be at full strength for Mac Jones' first career start.

Curtis Samuel has been dealing with a groin injury since early June, but he is practicing in anticipation of Week 1. How much he'll play and how involved he'll be is up for debate, especially since he won't have much time to mesh with new Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Fortunately, Samuel has some familiarity with the system after playing under Ron Rivera and Scott Turner in Carolina.

Josh Jacobs didn't practice either today or yesterday. The Raiders don't play until Monday night and he is expected back on Thursday, but it's a situation worth monitoring.

Depth Chart Notes