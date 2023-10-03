How did the new FHSAA football rankings impact Treasure Coast teams?

The second set of FHSAA football rankings were revealed Tuesday and for the top teams on the Treasure Coast, the numbers game may be becoming clearer towards the postseason.

Treasure Coast despite losing 38-0 to Cocoa last week only dropped five spots in the state rankings and sits at 29th and is fifth in Class 4S.

Vero Beach had a nice bump from 75th to 43rd in the state after a 45-6 win over Fort Pierce Central on Monday and is now seventh in 4S.

Fort Pierce Westwood was another team that made a jump from No. 139 to just outside the state’s top 100 at No. 105 and is 14th in Class 3S.

Jensen Beach also rose from No. 125 to No. 120 and is 16th in Class 3S and Martin County is right behind the Falcons at No. 124 in the state.

If the state playoffs were to begin today, all five of these teams would reach the postseason with their rankings but how safe are these area teams? TCPalm’s Bryan Cooney dives into the new FHSAA rankings with what we’ve learned from the first two sets of rankings that will determine who competes for a state title.

1. Treasure Coast has little to worry about — on paper

While some may see alarm bells going off with how the Titans couldn’t hang with St. Thomas Aquinas and Cocoa the past two weeks, head coach Irv Jones and his staff are still in excellent shape with their kids entering their bye week.

The Titans’ strength of schedule had a noticeable jump and is now the seventh best in the state. Both St. Thomas Aquinas and Cocoa have higher strength of schedules which should only help Treasure Coast in that regard.

With three games remaining on the schedule for the Titans, not only will the Oct. 26 showdown with Vero Beach likely decide the District 12-4S champion but one more win over a quality opponent could be the one to give Treasure Coast home-field advantage through to the regional final.

2. Vero Beach’s bump bodes well

Winning can cure many things and for Lenny Jankowski and his kids, getting back in the win column in Week 6 was a positive even with some sloppy play.

Rising to the third highest-ranked team in Region 3-4S, if Vero can continue adding wins with their strength of schedule like Treasure Coast’s also getting a bump up, expect Vero Beach to have home games in the postseason.

Whether or not Vero Beach can climb higher than Treasure Coast, or Region 3’s top-ranked team University will likely boil down to how those two teams fare the rest of the season more than what Vero’s record looks like with their battle against the Titans looming as a critical one.

3. Westwood leap frogs Jensen Beach

For the Panthers to hop past the Falcons in the rankings was a noticeable change that could be significant down the road.

It appears Mainland and Eau Gallie, ranked second and 22nd in the state, may be too far out of range for both Fort Pierce Westwood and Jensen Beach to catch.

That means whoever can grab a hold of the third seed in Region 3 could avoid the Buccaneers in a regional semifinal and as things stand, the Panthers despite having an -0.67 strength of schedule is still much higher than Jensen Beach’s. With who Westwood still is yet to play and with Vero Beach on their schedule likely to only help in that category, the Panthers need to keep stacking victories and they should be sitting pretty.

4. Will Jensen Beach’s strength of schedule continue to bog down the Falcons?

Unfortunately, the answer may be yes for Tim Caffey and his kids as it's very possible only Benjamin and Martin County will be playoff teams on the Falcons’ schedule.

With a -2.71 strength of schedule, Jensen Beach is the 15th highest-ranked team with a negative strength of schedule and one loss thus far in the state and with Benjamin sitting at 27th in the state and Martin County at No. 124, the Falcons need those two teams to keep winning to balance out the sub-par teams on Jensen Beach’s schedule.

In the long run, if the Falcons finish the year 9-1 or 8-2 with their Nov. 3 matchup against the Tigers the only challenge left, expect Jensen Beach to be a top 100 team in the state and have home field for at least one postseason game.

5. Martin County quietly going about its business

The Tigers’ two losses this season are to No. 19 Bartow and to No. 29 Treasure Coast which are nothing to be ashamed about.

With a 4-2 record, Martin County should feel opportunistic especially with their game at Vero Beach in two weeks on Oct. 20 a golden chance for a marquee win and also getting back in the hunt for a District 12-4S title.

The Tigers still have two open weeks and if they can’t find a tenth game in the regular season, their ceiling in Region 3-4S may be where they are at currently in seventh but Martin County has a wide gap over ninth place Tohopekaliga and tenth place Viera in the state rankings.

6. Don’t forget about John Carroll Catholic

The Rams earned a memorable 21-18 win over previously undefeated Seminole Ridge in Week 6 for its first win of the season and that moment only can provide confidence for Mickey Groody and his kids.

With a top-40 strength of schedule in the state, John Carroll has had a tough road and throw in a game against No. 53 True North Classical still to come and that figure will probably stay among the highest of area teams outside of Treasure Coast.

Compare the Rams’ 6.78 strength of schedule to that of District 6-1S foe Cardinal Mooney at -4.49 and don’t be surprised one bit if the road trip to Sarasota on Oct. 13 to decide who automatically makes the state playoffs is a game in which John Carroll believes they can win.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: What we learned from the FHSAA's second batch of football rankings