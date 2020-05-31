Did fear of Aaron Rodgers lead Bears to vote down change to onside kick rule?

The Chicago Bears have had the unfortunate reality of playing against Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers twice a year since he became the team's starter in 2008.

In total, the Bears have faced Rodgers 23 times and have an atrocious 5-18 record against him. Simply put, he's owned Chicago, and the last thing the Bears want is for Rodgers, or any quality quarterback, to be given a chance to keep a comeback alive with the proposed (and voted down) change to the onside kick rule.

In case you missed it, the league voted against allowing teams the option of a 4th-and-15 play instead of the onside kick to keep possession of the ball. The proposal failed by a ridiculously close 16-16 vote, and the Bears were one of the teams that voted against it, according to NFL.com's Mike Garafolo.

Garafolo shared some insight as to why the Bears voted it down, even if it was tongue-in-cheek.

"One team said in jest, 'if you have a future Hall of Fame quarterback on your roster, you should be excluded from the conversation.' I'm told the team that joked about it was the Chicago Bears," Garofolo said. "So they were referencing Rodgers. How about that one?"

Unfortunately, the Bears haven't had the benefit of fielding a future Hall of Fame quarterback...ever. And in a season where the team doesn't know who their starter will be, it's no surprise they treated this rule as a competitive disadvantage.

