Did Ex-Celtics forward Jae Crowder troll Warriors with this hilarious tweet?

Did Ex-Celtic Jae Crowder troll Warriors with this hilarious tweet? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Draymond Green embraced playing the villain role in the Golden State Warriors' Game 2 win over the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals.

So when the series shifted to TD Garden in Boston for Game 3 on Wednesday night, it was expected that the Celtics crowd would be ready for Green.

He was constantly booed and was the subject of a few chants, at least one of which included an expletive. It wasn't anything shocking. Players like Green usually draw the ire of the fans when playing on the road.

The Warriors were pretty upset at the crowd's behavior, though. Warriors guard Klay Thompson and head coach Steve Kerr made their thoughts quite clear in their postgame press conference following Boston's 116-110 victory.

Former Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder knows what it's like to be on the receiving end of chants with an expletive in them. When Crowder's Phoenix Suns played the Pelicans on the road in the first round of the playoffs in April, New Orleans fans chanted "(expletive) Jae Crowder."

Instead of whining about it, Crowder made shirts with the chant printed on them. Even his teammate Devin Booker wore one to a postgame press conference.

So it wasn't too surprising to see Crowder seemingly troll the Warriors with a tweet posted Thursday afternoon:

FUNNY STORY.. SO I WENT FOR MY MORNING RUN ON THE BEACH THIS A.M NO HEADPHONES JUST WAVES A HOODIE & SUNGLASSES.. I HEAR LIKE GROUPS OF PPL YELLING F***K J CROWDER CHANTS WITH CLAPS, SMILES & WAVES WITH IT.! LOL MIAMI I LOVE YOU.! ðŸ™ðŸ¾â¤ï¸ — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) June 9, 2022

Never change, Jae.

The Warriors should expect another raucous Celtics crowd Friday night for Game 4.

If anything, their complaining about the crowd will only fire up the Boston fans even more. It's going to be a chaotic environment, and if Game 3 was any indication, this atmosphere has the potential to fuel the Celtics to another pivotal win.