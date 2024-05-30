How did Europeans take over the NBA?

Currently, the best three players in the NBA are European. Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo are unquestionably the three most talented players in the league. The Boston Celtics have two of the top-20 talents in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. However, Boston may face Doncic in the NBA Finals.

In a recent episode of the “KG Certified” podcast, former Celtics champions Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce discuss how European talent has begun to dominate the NBA and why the three best players are from overseas. Garnett draws inspiration from Adam Sandler’s movie “Hustle” and points to it as proof that European talent is on an elite level.

If the Celtics are to face the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals, Garnett will likely be watching closely to see how Joe Mazzulla’s team attempts to contain Doncic and whether they can overcome facing such an elite offensive weapon.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire