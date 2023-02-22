How did ESPN rank Rutgers basketball’s NCAA Tournament outlook after weekend win in the Big Ten?

Even a win at Wisconsin over the weekend wasn’t enough to keep Rutgers basketball from slipping down a bit in NCAA Tournament bracket projections from ESPN’s ‘Bracketology.’

In the latest update of ‘Bracketology’ by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, the Scarlet Knights took a dip and are now a ninth-seed in his NCAA Tournament projections. Lunardi has Rutgers playing No. 9 Texas A&M in the Midwest (Kansas City) bracket.

The winner of that game would play the winner of No. 1 Houston and No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

Rutgers had a three game losing streak that saw them tumble out of the rankings last week, out of the ‘Power 36’ this week, a slight dip in the all-important NET Rankings and now down in Lunardi’s projections. Two weeks ago, prior to their three-game losing streak, Rutgers was a No. 7 seed in the ESPN projections.

Related

Top 150 recruit Lathan Sommerville breaks down recent Rutgers basketball visit: 'I definitely think they are a good fit'

At least Saturday’s win at Wisconsin was a quality one for Rutgers. Wisconsin is projected as a No. 11 seed where they would have a play-in game against No. 11 USC.

The Badgers are projected by Lunardi as his ‘Last Team In.’

Related

Four-star Gabriel Winowich excited by Rutgers football quarterback commit A.J. Surace

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire