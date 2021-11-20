Who did ESPN College GameDay pick to win the Ohio State-Michigan State game

A behind-the-scenes look at the stars and fan's creative signs at the ESPN Game Day show as they visit Columbus for the Ohio State versus Michigan State football game on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

ESPN College GameDay was broadcast live from outside St. John Arena before the No. 4 Buckeyes played No. 7 Michigan State on Saturday.

Thousands of fans showed up with their signs to watch the show hosted by Reece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and Desmond Howard. They held signs that dragged Michigan, the Cincinnati Bearcats and, of course, Michigan State.

The show focused on the biggest game of the college football slate today and one that figures to play a major role in the College Football Playoff rankings down the stretch. Both Ohio State and Michigan State are 9-1, though OSU hasn't lost a Big Ten game. A second loss would likely harm each program's playoff hopes.

Earlier in the week, The Columbus Dispatch and the Detroit Free Press gave their picks to the game. On Saturday, it was College GameDay's time.

Kirk Herbstreit was calling the game on ABC at noon, so he didn't make picks. Luckily, pop group Twenty One Pilots, the duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, was there to step in as guest pickers.

"I'm on GameDay making picks, baby," Joseph said.

Who on ESPN GameDay picked the Buckeyes to beat Michigan State?

Lee Corso: Ohio State

Desmond Howard: Ohio State

Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots: Ohio State

Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots: Ohio State

The College Football Playoff schedule

Here are the dates to know for the College Football Playoff:

Selection show: Noon Dec. 5 on ESPN

Cotton Bowl: 3:30 or 7:30 p.m., Dec. 31 on ESPN

Orange Bowl: 3:30 or 7:30 p.m., Dec. 31 on ESPN

College Football Playoff national championship game: 8 p.m., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 on ESPN

The College Football Playoff rankings

Georgia 10-0 Alabama 9-1 Oregon 9-1 Ohio State 9-1 Cincinnati 10-0 Michigan 9-1 Michigan State 9-1 Notre Dame 9-1 Oklahoma State 9-1 Wake Forest 9-1 Baylor 8-2 Ole Miss 8-2 Oklahoma 9-1 BYU 8-2 Wisconsin 7-3 Texas A&M 7-3 Iowa 8-2 Pittsburgh 8-2 San Diego State 9-1 NC State 7-3 Arkansas 7-3 UTSA 10-0 Utah 7-3 Houston 9-1 Mississippi State

