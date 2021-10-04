How did ESPN’s College FPI respond to Florida’s loss? You might be surprised.

Florida dropped in almost every ranking system available following its loss to Kentucky on Saturday. ESPN’s College Football Power Index is the exception as the Gators managed to stay at sixth in this week’s rankings.

While this may seem strange to some, ESPN describes FPI as “a predictive rating system designed to measure strength and project performance going forward.” Georgia is the only team in the FPI Top 25 left on Florida’s schedule, so ESPN has Florida finishing the year with around nine wins. Winning out aside from an expected loss to the top-ranked Bulldogs would put Florida at a correctly predicted 9-3 at the season’s end.

The difference in the Kentucky game was a 76-yard touchdown scored on a blocked kick, and that shows in this week’s updated efficiency ratings. Florida’s offense is still ranked ninth in the country, according to ESPN, and the defense is No. 22 in terms of efficiency. But the special teams unit is ranked No. 79 in the nation.

Chris Howard‘s missed PAT in the Alabama game prevented things from going into overtime, and Jace Christmann has taken over since. Christmann nailed a 51-yarder on Saturday, but the blocked kick is just another blemish for the unit.

As mentioned above, Georgia is the top “dawg” in these rankings with Alabama right behind them. Florida is the next highest team on the FPI, but Ole Miss checks in at No. 13 and Auburn at No. 16. Arkansas (No. 19), Texas A&M (No. 23) and Mississippi State (No. 25) cracked the Top 25, and Tennessee was left just outside at No. 26.

Florida’s opponent following a homecoming game against Vanderbilt will be LSU, which sits at No. 30 after a loss to Auburn.

ESPN FPI Top 25

1. Georgia (5-0) 28.2

2. Alabama (5-0) 27.0

3. Ohio State (4-1) 20.9

4. Oklahoma (5-0) 18.3

5. Michigan (5-0) 17.9

6. Florida (3-2) 17.0

7. Clemson (3-2) 16.9

8. Texas (4-1) 16.0

9. Iowa State (3-2) 15.8

10. Pittsburgh (4-1) 15.7

11. Penn State (5-0) 14.5

12. Iowa (5-0) 14.2

13. Ole Miss (3-1) 13.9

14. Cincinnati (4-0) 13.8

15. Oregon (4-1) 12.1

16. Auburn (4-1) 11.7

17. Michigan State (5-0) 11.5

18. Notre Dame (4-1) 11.1

19. Arkansas (4-1) 10.9

20. North Carolina (3-2) 10.9

21. Nebraska (3-3) 10.3

22. NC State (4-1) 10.2

23. Texas A&M (3-2) 9.2

24. Coastal Carolina (5-0) 9.1

25. Mississippi State (3-2) 8.8

