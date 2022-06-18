Did Emmitt Smith make CBS Sports’ list of top-10 NFL running back seasons?

Before the University of Florida became a quarterback school under the guidance of Steve Spurrier, the football program was well-regarded for the quality of running backs produced back in the 1980s. Among the names that graced the artificial turf in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium are NFL veterans like John L. Williams, Neal Anderson, Lorenzo Hampton and Cedric Smith, but of course, there is one particular player that stands out from that era.

Emmitt Smith is unquestionably the greatest running back to ever wear the beloved Orange and Blue, and arguably one of the greatest Gators of all time. While he was a standout in college, he took things to the next level in the professional ranks providing a pillar for the Dallas Cowboys dynasty of the 90s. For his efforts, he earned a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, among many other accolades.

While few will argue that Smith was among the greatest to ever carry the ball out of the backfield, the question remains as to whether he had one of the top dominant seasons in league history. CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo recently ranked his top 10 greatest running back seasons in NFL history, which was predictably led off with a Barry Sanders entry. However, the pride of Florida football just barely missed the list but did manage to earn himself the lone honorable mention for his 1995 campaign, as DeArdo explains below.

The league’s MVP in 1993, Smith had an even better campaign in 1995. He ran for a league-high 1,773 yards while rushing for a then-NFL record 25 touchdowns. Smith, who also caught 62 passes during the regular season, ran for nearly 300 yards and six touchdowns in the playoffs as the Cowboys won their third Super Bowl of the ’90s.

It feels wrong to omit Smith from the top 10 given his dominance from 1991 to 1995, but he does face some very tough competition on the list. Nonetheless, the Gator Nation knows how special he was both in Gainesville and in the NFL, and the author showed respect by ensuring his name was mentioned. That is what matters.

Story continues

Related

Florida football logs a crystal ball prediction for this local 4-star DL Florida football's 2022 homecoming date, opponent announced 4-star defensive lineman names Florida among top 10 schools Where does the Florida football head coach job rank among SEC schools? Gators offer 2024 DL after solid camp performance

List

Florida Gators legend, Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith talks one on one with Gators Wire

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!