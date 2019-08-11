Did Elliott Fry or Eddy Pineiro do enough to win the Bears' kicking competition in training camp?

Update: Shortly after this article was published, the Minnesota Vikings traded a fifth-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for kicker Kaare Vedvik, in whom the Bears reportedly had interest. A corrected version of the article is below.

BOURBONNAIS - Eddy Pineiro and Elliott Fry wrapped up training camp Sunday having combined to attempt, unofficially, 115 field goals over the last two weeks. Pineiro made 47 of 56 kicks (83.9 percent), while Fry connected on 48 of 59 attempts (81.3 percent - and, again, these are unofficial figures).

And neither kicker took command of the competition in Bourbonnais or Chicago, leaving open the question: Is the Bears' Week 1 kicker not on their roster as they break camp and head back to Halas Hall?

"The best thing I can do to answer that question is make all my field goals and try to do the best I can so that won't happen," Pineiro said. "But it is what it is. Whatever happens, happens. I understand that it is a business."

Prior to Sunday afternoon, there was growing speculation that Baltimore Ravens kicker Kaare Vedvik - who made all four of his field goals in his first preseason game - was on the Bears' radar:

At least four teams have called the Ravens to inquire about trading for kicker Kaare Vedvik, with at least two of those calls coming from NFC North teams, per a league source. Ravens don't have to do anything in the short term, but will deal the kicker at some point this summer. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2019

Ravens kicker Kaare Vedvik is another name to watch if the Jets aren't satisfied with any of guys trying out today. They had interest in Vedvik last summer, per sources.



But NYJ thinks the Bears will ultimately trade for him. https://t.co/6anyfeOksg



— Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) August 10, 2019

Vedvik, though, was dealt to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday as the Bears broke camp. He may have been the biggest name out there, especially given the Ravens' success in unearthing undrafted kickers recently (they found Justin Tucker and gave Wil Lutz, now with the New Orleans Saints, his start).

"If you don't perform, you're going to look elsewhere," Fry said. "You gotta focus on your kicks. And if you can come in and make kicks when they count, if you have a really good preseason and make all your kicks it's going to be hard for them to turn you away."

For now, Pineiro and Fry still have the chance to pull ahead of not just each other, but other kickers around the league in the Bears' next three preseason games. The Bears will get an up-close look in two weeks at Cole Hedlund, the Indianapolis Colts' backup who isn't beating out Adam Vinatieri for a job. And when Panthers backup Joey Slye made all three of his field goals, including a 55-yarder, on Thursday, the Bears certainly noticed.

"It kind of sucks," Pineiro said, half-joking. "You sit there and you're like damn, he just banged a 55-yarder, and you're looking at the coaches like oh, don't think of anything."

"No, but I mean, we didn't get that many opportunities to kick. If we get some more opportunities I think we'll do good."

There may not be many opportunities left to kick, though. It's an interesting balance for the two kickers, given the Bears are putting significant weight on what may only be four or five more attempts for each kicker left in preseason games.

Pineiro missed a 48-yarder on Thursday and hit from 29, while Fry made a PAT and a 43-yarder that was one hashmark away from being the same kick Cody Parkey missed to send the Bears crashing out of the playoffs in January.

"Looking at what they do in these preseason games is going to be really the true test," Nagy said. "But we're looking for that production."

Nagy noted the Bears know it's not realistic for either kicker to make 100 percent of his field goals across practice and games. But is a low-80's field goal percentage in practice good enough? Does one 48-yard miss in a game at Soldier Field hold more weight than going 12 of 12 during a practice at the Bears' home stadium (as Pineiro did last weekend)?

Depending on how the Bears answer those questions, they might move on to other ones, like: What is fair compensation in trading for a kicker? Or: Can we get the guy we want on the waiver wire?

"It's not just me versus Elliott," Pineiro said. "It's me versus all 32 teams. We're competing against everybody. It's not just us."

