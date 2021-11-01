How did Eagles RB Miles Sanders react to his teammates running 46 times?

How did Miles Sanders react to his teammates running 46 times? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It's easy to picture Miles Sanders sitting at home thinking, "What the heck! As SOON as I get hurt, Nick finally starts running the ball!"

You couldn't blame him if that's how he reacted.

Sanders, who reached 2,500 scrimmage yards faster than any player in Eagles history, got just 63 carries in seven games before injuring his ankle last week in the loss to the Raiders.

After carrying the football 28 times the first two weeks of the season, he got just 35 the next five games, although it looked like he was on his way to a heavier workload before he got hurt in the second quarter in Vegas.

On Sunday, Eagles running backs got 37 carries in the win over the Lions. That's only 16 fewer than they had in the five previous games combined.

But Sanders wasn't pissed. And he wasn't frustrated. And he didn't lash out at Nick Sirianni, even though it would have been understandable if he did.

Instead, Sanders was thrilled for his teammates, especially for Jordan Howard and Boston Scott, who came out of mothballs to combine for 24 carries for 117 yards.

In all, the Eagles ran 46 times for 236 yards.

"Actually, he texted me, 'Hell yeah, coach,' with all caps," Sirianni said. "Miles was obviously super excited for his teammates.

"Miles is a great teammate. He's a great person, great teammate, great player, I'm sure glad we have him on the team. Obviously, we're missing him right now and look forward to when he gets back.

"But that was his (text): 'Hell, space, yeah -- Y-E-A -- with an exclamation point."

Sanders is tied with Ezekiel Elliott for 10th among all running backs this year with a 4.8 rushing average, but his 63 carries rank 39th in the league.

Sanders is currently on Injured Reserve. He must miss at least three games and won't be eligible to return to action until the Eagles' game against the Saints at the Linc on Nov. 21.

