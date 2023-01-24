Did Eagles erase all late-season doubts with Divisional win over Giants? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses the Philadelphia Eagles after their Divisional Round win over the New York Giants.
In Reuben Frank's latest stats column, a deep dive into Jalen Hurts' absurd efficiency, the Eagles' rushing records and much more.
Tom Brady had some colorful language responding to a question on whether he had a timetable for announcing a possible return to the NFL.
The New York Giants may have some cap space but they will prioritize re-signing known commodities over adding new ones in free agency.
Patricia was in charge of the Patriots offense in 2022 and it did not go well
Hurts was by no means bad in the blowout of the Giants, but Philadelphia sent a message to the remaining playoff field.
FS1's Skip Bayless had a temper tantrum after the Cowboys' NFC Divisional Playoff loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
As soon as the Dallas Cowboys lost to the 49ers on Sunday, the NFL world knew Stephen A. Smith would have something special in store for Americas Team.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs broke his silence Monday after being criticized for abruptly leaving the stadium following a season-ending loss.
It looks like Burrow took a shot at that failed neutral-site plan with a two-word post on Instagram
If they choose, the Chiefs could bring him back to their practice squad.
Long before 49ers rookie Brock Purdy was making waves in the NFL, Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni already was familiar with the quarterback's game.
Few know Tom Brady better than his longtime tight end, Rob Gronkowski, who shed some light on what may influence the quarterback's decision while picking a new team in 2023.
Next week's games feature three of the final four teams from last season's conference championships.
Brady had a banner day on his own podcast Monday.
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reportedly had an expected reaction to the news that Bill O'Brien will be his offensive coordinator in 2023.
The Cowboys' loss to the 49ers proved to be costly for one famous Texas gambler.
After acquiring Rui Hachimura from the Wizards, the Lakers aren't done trying to improve their roster.
Before 49ers tight end George Kittle could make his juggling grab against the Dallas Cowboys, his coach Kyle Shanahan was a bit anxious about the play call.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for the AFC and NFC Championships, San Francisco at Philadelphia and Cincinnati at Kansas City
The Bucs get the highest draft pick among this year's playoff teams.