Did Duke basketball’s Kyle Filipowski trip UNC’s Harrison Ingram?

DURHAM – Duke basketball’s Kyle Filipowski went viral on social media in the first half of the Blue Devils’ 84-79 loss against UNC on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

With just under six minutes remaining in the first half, Filipowski and Tar Heels forward Harrison Ingram got tangled up and fell to the ground, and Filipowski appeared to use his right leg to trip Ingram.

There was no call on the court as UNC coach Hubert Davis and Ingram pleaded with referees to review the play.

“I feel like he tripped me," Ingram said, "but I’m not really sure – I haven’t seen the film yet.”

Ingram went on to say he “wasn’t sure if it was a basketball play or not.”

Filipowski, who was injured in a court-storming incident at Wake Forest, finished with 23 points and seven rebounds for the ninth-ranked Blue Devils (24-7, 15-5), who will be the No. 2 seed in the ACC Tournament.

"I'm not really too sure how the whole situation happened," Filipowski said of the play involving Ingram.

"I was really just getting up. My foot slipped. I don't know how I caught him. That's really all I got. I don't see him coming from anywhere. I didn't even know he was back with me."

Ingram finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds for the seventh-ranked Tar Heels (25-6, 17-3), who won their first outright ACC regular-season championship since 2017. UNC will be the top seed at the ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

