How did draft experts grade Bills’ selection of WR Keon Coleman?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While football season is still months away, NFL Draft analysts are sharing their quickfire thoughts on picks throughout the three-day event, including the Bills’ selection of Florida State wide Keon Coleman at No. 33.

Here’s what the experts are saying about Buffalo’s first pick of the 2024 draft:

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Grade: C-

“‘X’ receiver for WR-needy team. Plays faster than his combine speed but doesn’t separate consistently and isn’t as good of a contested-catch wideout as his size and highlight-reel would indicate. Young though.”

Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report

Grade: A

“For most of the predraft process, Coleman carried a high first-round grade. The aforementioned poor 40 time knocked him down a bit. But his size, verticality and special teams contributions make this an excellent value for a Bills team that had a major need at wide receiver after trading Stefon Diggs and losing Gabe Davis in free agency.”

The Sporting News

Grade: B

“Coleman is a big, strong and physical receiver with sound technique still developing his field-stretching and big-play ability. He fits the Bills as an outside No. 1 for Josh Allen after the team traded Stefon Diggs.”

Scott Dochterman, The Athletic

Grade: B+

“Big, physical and capable of making highlight-reel catches, Keon Coleman ran a 4.61 40 time at the combine, which perhaps knocked him down a few spots. But he’s a quality pickup for Buffalo to open the second round. In one season at Florida State, Coleman (6-3, 213) caught 50 passes for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns (13.2 yards per catch) with only two drops. That came a year after hauling in 58 passes for 798 yards and seven scores at Michigan State.”

USA Today Sports

Grade: B

“Buffalo gets its receiver, though perhaps not the one many expected. Coleman is adept at winning jump balls but sparked some concern about his ability to create separation. The Bills lack a true go-to target in the post-Stefon Diggs landscape, but Coleman can allow Josh Allen to keep attacking downfield and still take on a sizable role as a rookie.”

Yahoo Sports

Grade: B

“If you told people Keon Coleman would still be available here back in September, it would have sounded crazy. He’s got big-time talent, but suffered through some inconsistencies over the back half of his final season. Running the 40 in the 4.6 didn’t help his cause, but he might be type of receiver that should have success in the NFL.”

