How did Dolphins fans react to Miami’s draft class and UDFA class?

In the aftermath of the NFL draft this past weekend, the Miami Dolphins welcomed four selected players and about a dozen undrafted free agents. In a solid process to complement a truly outstanding offseason, the pulse of the Dolphins fans on social media has arguably never been flowing this confidently.

Following the three-day selection meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, fans across the Dolphins community have shared a variety of thoughts, ranging from excitement and curiosity to hilarity and high-jinx.

As only Twitter can display, here’s a sample of what’s out there in the vast ocean of the Dolphins fanbase on social media.

Waiting for Dolphins Football Season like 🤣#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/PMnpS3LGf2 — Cameron Sparks (@Cam3ronSparks) May 23, 2021

Had a little draft day fun in Las Vegas this weekend. Welcome to the team @Kingschan_ #NFLDraft #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/pzzkgPP1Gp — Larry Csonka (@Larry_Csonka39) May 1, 2022

Although the Miami Dolphins didn’t need to do much in the draft, it was a solid weekend for our Fins. Now it’s time to go to work! 11 days until the schedule release!!!#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/C3iOItKdKq — Big E (@ian693) May 1, 2022

Ayy #Finsfam, Check yours! I am so excited about the season. Hope the next few months fly by. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/wDj44TYN2M — Deb #HollandGangGang (@debswim2010) May 1, 2022

I’m really digging the lack of Dolphins fan VS Dolphins fan crime as we turn the page onto the rest of the afc east.

Jets, patriots & bills fans… you should probably keep your head on a swivel 😅 This is the way #FinsUp — JoeRobbie (@JoeRobbie_) May 2, 2022

Bold prediction: @Kingschan_ will have a better NFL career than the other defensive Bulldogs drafted this year. Not saying that Walker (both of them), Davis, Wyatt, Cine or Dean are bad, just that we drafted the best one! #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/PzN6m35Dax — Seth D. Lubin 🐬 (@LubinLawFirm) May 2, 2022

WR Tyreek Hill

LB Channing Tindall

WR Erik Ezukanma

LB Cameron Goode

QB Skylar Thompson

S Verone McKinley (4-5 Rd Grade)

OT Kellen Diesch (4-5 Rd Grade)

RB Zaquandre White (5 Rd Grade)

WR Tanner Conner (Kyle Juszczyk comp)

P Tommy Heatherly (3rd ranked) Best Draft in the NFL — Shawn Williams (@swilliams3205) May 1, 2022

I said what i said. https://t.co/IiocFsndVO — PER4ORM (@PER4ORM) May 2, 2022

Can the Miami Dolphins have two Top 12 Wide Receivers while Tua Tagovailoa is their Quarterback?#FantasyFootball pic.twitter.com/8rZG4r0J9Z — Michael Hauff (@TheFFRealist) May 3, 2022

“When you put on the tape, he was flying around and making plays. He also tested off the charts at the Combine for his size. Tindall found a great fit in Miami.” – Mel Kiper Jr. on Channing Tindall

(Via the Miami Herald) pic.twitter.com/JwjExvWMyO — Dolphin Nation (@Dolphin_Nation) May 2, 2022

Cameron Goode is a good ball player…you can play him at off ball SAM LB in the box and he can give you strong pass rush off the edge…made a lot of plays for cal — Action Jackson (@domojackson7) May 3, 2022

Follow the newest Miami Dolphins draft class on Twitter if you aren't already: Channing Tindall (@Kingschan_ )

Erik Ezukanma (@erikezukanma)

Cameron Goode (@camgoode19)

Skylar Thompson (@skylarjthompson) — Esteban Cebreros (@az_esteemed) May 2, 2022

