Did Devin McCourty's text convince Bill Belichick to sign brother Jason?

Looking back, it almost seemed inevitable.

Devin McCourty was an essential cog in the New England Patriots' defense, but the team still needed secondary help entering the 2018 season. McCourty's twin brother, Jason, was in the final year of his contract on a rebuilding Cleveland Browns team that probably wasn't going to re-sign him.

So, why not reunite the McCourty brothers in New England?

Last March, the exact thought occurred to Devin -- who then did something about it. In an article published Friday for The Players' Tribune, Jason explained how Devin straight-up texted head coach Bill Belichick to suggest the idea of trading for Jason.

"Coach!!! What's up? Two McCourtys are better than one," Devin texted Belichick, according to Jason.

Belichick didn't text back. But 45 minutes later, Jason says, Devin got a phone call from the Patriots coach with some good news.

"Right after they spoke, Dev FaceTime'd me. 'I wanted to be the one to break the news to you. So, get ready. We're about to trade for you.' "

Sure enough, the Patriots sent a 2018 sixth-round pick to Cleveland on March 15 in exchange for Jason and a seventh-rounder.

Belichick may have been eyeing Jason before Devin texted him, but we'd like to think the legendary coach simply saw Devin's text, said, 'Sure, why not?' and pulled the trigger.

Jason's full article is worth the read, as he also shares a humorous moment he and his identical twin brother shared with Belichick at training camp.

We were out there doing drills and Bill called us both over, super serious. When we got to him, he looked at both of us back and forth a couple of times and said, "Do you guys have to wear the same f***ing sleeves?"

You asked for two McCourtys, Bill.

