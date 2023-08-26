Did Desmond Howard jinx Texas and their playoff hopes?

There is always hype surrounding Texas’s football team and while for the last decade it has typically been unwarranted, there is a different vibe heading into the 2023 season.

Texas has one of the deepest rosters in the country, they are viewed as the favorite to win the Big 12, and the rest of the Big 12 appears to be trending in the wrong direction. However, on Saturday four fan bases saw their lives flash before their eyes when ESPN’s Desmond Howard revealed his playoff bracket prediction for this season. The reason of course is the fact that of the four teams he predicted to make it last season, only one made it and two of the remaining three finished below .500.

For this year he chose to not get as wild in his selections, picking Alabama who has made the playoff nearly every year since its existence, Michigan has made it two years running and is his alma mater, Florida State is the ACC favorite, and Texas who many people are high on. While it makes plenty of sense and is much less random than last year’s, college football fans everywhere are tabbing him to be a jinx.

It is also worth noting he is projecting Michigan to beat Texas and win it all.

Did he jinx Texas? Or is he on the right track? We have the next few months to find out.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire