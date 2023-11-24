Did DeShawn Page commit targeting? Mississippi State LB ejected after hit on Jaxson Dart

Mississippi State linebacker DeShawn Page was ejected after officials deemed he committed a targeting penalty on Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.

The infraction was not flagged on the play, which occurred on 7-yard scramble by Dart on a third-and-8 play in the third quarter. Following the play, Dart remained on the turf at Davis Wade Stadium for several moments before leaving the field accompanied by trainers.

As he left, officials went to the review booth and deemed Page to have committed targeting, resulting in his immediate ejection from the game. Here's the play:

DeShawn Page was ejected for targeting on Jaxson Dart, who left the game for 1 play after taking this hit: pic.twitter.com/9ViCVf911E — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) November 24, 2023

Dart only missed one play on the drive, which ended in a 2-yard touchdown from running back Quinshon Judkins to give the Rebels (9-2, 5-2) a 10-7 lead over Mississippi State.

Should Mississippi State (5-6, 1-6 in SEC play) win, Page will also be ineligible to play for the first half of the Bulldogs' bowl game.

