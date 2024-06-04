Did Derrick Jones Jr. call out the Chicago Bulls?

For the most part, fans of the Chicago Bulls have been taking in the 2024 NBA offseason as general manager Arturas Karnisovas and the rest of the team’s front office reshape the team after several rough seasons.

Yet their favorite ball club may have caught a stray ahead of the start of the 2024 NBA Finals series between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks. Evidently, Mavs small forward Derrick Jones Jr. had some choice words about the Bulls in a recent interview ahead of the start of the finals. The former Chicago swingman has found a new home on a successful ball club, so it is unclear what the animus might be.

The hosts of the “CHGO Bulls” podcast took a closer look on a recent episode of their podcast.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say about Jones’ pot shots at his former team.

