Did Deion Sanders call out Dak Prescott, Cowboys on Amazon Prime pregame show?

Deion Sanders was on the Cowboys roster the last time they won the Super Bowl in 1996.

During the Thursday Night Football pregame show on Amazon Prime, Sanders asked if the Cowboys could be a contender for the Super Bowl title this season.

His answer was interesting.

“I love it, he said. “There’s a team in Philadelphia that’s pretty darn good. A couple of teams in the AFC are pretty darn good as well.”

The new University of Colorado football coach didn’t stop there.

Did he throw quarterback Dak Prescott under the bus?

“The reason we made it (to the Super Bowl),” he said. “The players that you are supposed to count on, they need to be there to count on. They need to be dominant. In those moments, we need to hear from Dak (Prescott); we need to hear from all of those players that are making this type of money ... But all of these players, that you depend on, they need to ball out.

You never questioned Michael Irvin or Troy (Aikman), Emmitt (Smith), whether they were going to show up or show out. “

Hmmm. It’s open to interpretation.