Did defensive end Chase Winovich do enough for a new contract in Cleveland?

The Cleveland Browns traded linebacker Mack Wilson to the New England Patriots last offseason for pass rusher Chase Winovich. Winovich was set to be the first pass rusher off the bench in 2022 but was limited because of injury and inconsistency on the field. This year he played in 102 pass-rushing snaps producing 11 total pressures and one sack according to PFF.

Winovich played better in the running game than as a rusher where he was part of the group that produced very little outside of Myles Garrett. With young players like Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas on the roster there really isn’t room for Chase to return. Outside of being a veteran presence with experience, he didn’t show enough on tape to bring him back for another season.

