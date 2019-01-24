Did Dave Dombrowski close the door on Craig Kimbrel's return? originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Judging by Dave Dombrowski's most recent comments, it doesn't look like Craig Kimbrel will be back in Boston for 2019.

The Red Sox President of Baseball Operations already implied earlier in the offseason that there would be no big expenditure for a closer. That insinuation now appears to be more definitive.

Dombrowski appeared on Thursday's episode of Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney, where he was asked whether he anticipates the team making any additions before the 2019 season.

"I don't, really," Dombrowski said. "I mean, I would gather that if we did anything, they would be bullpen oriented. That's where we've lost a couple guys, but we do like some of the people we have in our 'pen and some guys coming back. And I think the rest of the club is pretty well stabilized so I don't really see where we would make any moves. So that's the one area where you keep an open mind to."

"I don't anticipate a large expenditure there. I think it'd be more big-league roster invites and see if they can make the club. But of course you keep a pulse on everything taking place and if there's one area, that would be it."

If Dombrowski indeed decides to pass on Kimbrel, that means it'll likely be Ryan Brasier, Matt Barnes, and Tyler Thornburg competing for the closer role.

Kimbrel has been linked to the Phillies as a possible destination.

