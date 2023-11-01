Did Dabo Swinney call Notre Dame better than Florida State?

Notre Dame is set to travel to Clemson this weekend for a Saturday afternoon affair. Although the Tigers are just 4-4 on the year, they’re plenty dangerous seeing as they’re still stock-piled with talent.

Clemson hasn’t played the toughest schedule in the world but have played an undefeated Florida State team that currently ranks third in the College Football Playoff standings. As good as Florida State is, Clemson head coach Dabo swinney claims Notre Dame is more complete.

“This is a really good football team. I think they’re the most complete team we’ve played. I know they’re not undefeated, but I think it’s the most complete team we’ve played. This is a really, really experienced team. Very, very experienced, veteran group. They really have all the pieces, everything you need. They’re sound. They’re well-coached on both sides of the ball and special teams. “It’ll be a big challenge and it starts with being able to stop the run. Being able to be gap sound because of what they do with their formations, their bunch sets, their motions, they create extra gaps. We got to be really disciplined. Our linebackers and secondary got to tackle well.” – Dabo Swinney on 2023 Notre Dame

Notre Dame is clearly a good team. Is Dabo speaking truthfully about how good the Irish are though or is he doing a Lou Holtz impression and talking up the opposition?

The way Notre Dame’s defense has played it can matchup with anyone in the country. There isn’t much debating that. I’m not certain I’d call what we’ve seen from Notre Dame’s offense against better than average foes anywhere near complete, however.

Can Clemson play to their potential Saturday? It’s something they’ve rarely if ever done this season. If they do then Notre Dame will be in for a battle. If they don’t then the Irish should roll to 8-2.

