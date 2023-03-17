How did CU’s pro day compare to NFL combine numbers?
The Colorado Buffaloes held their 31st annual pro day on Wednesday with nine players participating. Pro days are held across the country for college players hoping to make the NFL. Scouts from 16 different NFL teams were in attendance to watch the Buffaloes’ talent showcase their skills.
College pro days are a great way for anyone who may not have been invited to the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis to get in front of scouts. No CU player was able to snag an invite to the NFL combine, but that doesn’t mean the NFL is not in their future. A breakout performance at a college pro day can propel you into a tryout, or even better, becoming a draft pick. But how did this year’s CU group stack up against the players who were at the combine?
Thanks to Horton Barbell, we can compare each pro day Buff to the average NFL combine numbers for their position:
WR Daniel Arias
(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Daniel Arias:
Height
Weight
Hand
40-yard dash
Bench
Vertical
Broad jump
Shuttle
Three Cone
6′ 3.5″
208
9″
4.5 seconds
9 reps
38″
10′ 7″
4.27 seconds
7.09 seconds
NFL combine wide receivers:
Height
Weight
Hand
40-yard dash
Bench
Vertical
Broad jump
Shuttle
Three Cone
6’0 3/4″
198.1
9 3/8″
4.49 seconds
17.1 reps
36.5″
10’ 6 1/2″
4.3 seconds
6.95 seconds
LB Robert Barnes
(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Robert Barnes:
Height
Weight
Hand
40-yard dash
Bench
Vertical
Broad jump
Shuttle
Three Cone
6′ 2.5″
221
9 1/4″
X
19 reps
35.5″
9′ 11″
N/A
N/A
NFL combine linebackers:
Height
Weight
Hand
40-yard dash
Bench
Vertical
Broad jump
Shuttle
Three Cone
6′ 1 3/8″
230.2
9 5/8″
4.55 seconds
22.3 reps
33.5″
10′ 1″
4.78 seconds
7.22 seconds
LB Josh Chandler-Semedo
Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Josh Chandler-Semedo:
Height
Weight
Hand
40-yard dash
Bench
Vertical
Broad jump
Shuttle
Three Cone
5′ 10.5″
225
9 1/4″
4.78 seconds
X
33″
9′ 8″
4.53 seconds
7.57 seconds
NFL combine linebackers:
Height
Weight
Hand
40-yard dash
Bench
Vertical
Broad jump
Shuttle
Three Cone
6′ 1 3/8″
230.2
9 5/8″
4.55 seconds
22.3 reps
33.5″
10′ 1″
4.78 seconds
7.22 seconds
DL Terrance Lang
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Terrance Lang:
Height
Weight
Hand
40-yard dash
Bench
Vertical
Broad jump
Shuttle
Three Cone
6′ 4″
282
9 3/8″
5.03 seconds
18 reps
29.5″
9′ 4″
4.84 seconds
7.76 seconds
NFL combine defensive tackles:
Height
Weight
Hand
40-yard dash
Bench
Vertical
Broad jump
Shuttle
Three Cone
6′ 3 1/8″
306.6
9 7/8″
5.06 seconds
25.1 reps
29″
8′ 11 3/4″
4.78 seconds
7.61 seconds
CB Isaiah Lewis
Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah Lewis:
Height
Weight
Hand
40-yard dash
Bench
Vertical
Broad jump
Shuttle
Three Cone
5′ 11 1/8″
190
9 1/4″
4.65 seconds
X
35.5″
9′ 11″
4.12 seconds
7.07 seconds
NFL combine safeties:
Height
Weight
Hand
40-yard dash
Bench
Vertical
Broad jump
Shuttle
Three Cone
6′ 0 1/4″
200.8
9 3/8″
4.56 seconds
17.6 reps
36″
10′ 2″
4.29 seconds
6.92 seconds
EDGE Jamar Montgomery
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Jamar Montgomery:
Height
Weight
Hand
40-yard dash
Bench
Vertical
Broad jump
Shuttle
Three Cone
6′ 1 5/8″
241
10 4/8″
4.91 seconds
18 reps
31.5″
9′ 4″
4.45 seconds
7.21 seconds
NFL combine EDGEs:
Height
Weight
Hand
40-yard dash
Bench
Vertical
Broad jump
Shuttle
Three Cone
6′ 3 5/8″
257.8
9 5/8″
4.63 seconds
23.2 reps
34″
10′ 1.5″
4.45 seconds
7.22 seconds
LB Quinn Perry
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Quinn Perry:
Height
Weight
Hand
40-yard dash
Bench
Vertical
Broad jump
Shuttle
Three Cone
6′ 1″
244
7 7/8″
4.71 seconds
X
32.5″
8′ 11″
4.39 seconds
7.19 seconds
NFL combine linebackers:
Height
Weight
Hand
40-yard dash
Bench
Vertical
Broad jump
Shuttle
Three Cone
6′ 1 3/8″
230.2
9 5/8″
4.55 seconds
22.3 reps
33.5″
10′ 1″
4.78 seconds
7.22 seconds
TE Brady Russell
Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Brady Russell:
Height
Weight
Hand
40-yard dash
Bench
Vertical
Broad jump
Shuttle
Three Cone
6′ 2 7/8″
247
9 1/8″
4.69 seconds
21 reps
34.5″
9′ 9″
4.37 seconds
7.28 seconds
NFL combine tight ends:
Height
Weight
Hand
40-yard dash
Bench
Vertical
Broad jump
Shuttle
Three Cone
6′ 5 1/8″
250.9
9 3/4″
4.67 seconds
20.7 reps
34.9″
10′ 1″
4.26 seconds
7.08 seconds
EDGE Guy Thomas
(AP Photo/Bart Young)
Guy Thomas:
Height
Weight
Hand
40-yard dash
Bench
Vertical
Broad jump
Shuttle
Three Cone
6′ 2 3/8″
232
9 7/8″
4.64 seconds
17 reps
33″
10′
4.52 seconds
7.59 seconds
NFL combine EDGEs:
Height
Weight
Hand
40-yard dash
Bench
Vertical
Broad jump
Shuttle
Three Cone
6′ 3 5/8″
257.8
9 5/8″
4.63 seconds
23.2 reps
34″
10′ 1.5″
4.45 seconds
7.22 seconds