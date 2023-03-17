How did CU’s pro day compare to NFL combine numbers?

The Colorado Buffaloes held their 31st annual pro day on Wednesday with nine players participating. Pro days are held across the country for college players hoping to make the NFL. Scouts from 16 different NFL teams were in attendance to watch the Buffaloes’ talent showcase their skills.

College pro days are a great way for anyone who may not have been invited to the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis to get in front of scouts. No CU player was able to snag an invite to the NFL combine, but that doesn’t mean the NFL is not in their future. A breakout performance at a college pro day can propel you into a tryout, or even better, becoming a draft pick. But how did this year’s CU group stack up against the players who were at the combine?

Thanks to Horton Barbell, we can compare each pro day Buff to the average NFL combine numbers for their position:

WR Daniel Arias

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Daniel Arias:

Height Weight Hand 40-yard dash Bench Vertical Broad jump Shuttle Three Cone 6′ 3.5″ 208 9″ 4.5 seconds 9 reps 38″ 10′ 7″ 4.27 seconds 7.09 seconds

NFL combine wide receivers:

Height Weight Hand 40-yard dash Bench Vertical Broad jump Shuttle Three Cone 6’0 3/4″ 198.1 9 3/8″ 4.49 seconds 17.1 reps 36.5″ 10’ 6 1/2″ 4.3 seconds 6.95 seconds

LB Robert Barnes

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Robert Barnes:

Height Weight Hand 40-yard dash Bench Vertical Broad jump Shuttle Three Cone 6′ 2.5″ 221 9 1/4″ X 19 reps 35.5″ 9′ 11″ N/A N/A

NFL combine linebackers:

Height Weight Hand 40-yard dash Bench Vertical Broad jump Shuttle Three Cone 6′ 1 3/8″ 230.2 9 5/8″ 4.55 seconds 22.3 reps 33.5″ 10′ 1″ 4.78 seconds 7.22 seconds

LB Josh Chandler-Semedo

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Chandler-Semedo:

Height Weight Hand 40-yard dash Bench Vertical Broad jump Shuttle Three Cone 5′ 10.5″ 225 9 1/4″ 4.78 seconds X 33″ 9′ 8″ 4.53 seconds 7.57 seconds

NFL combine linebackers:

Height Weight Hand 40-yard dash Bench Vertical Broad jump Shuttle Three Cone 6′ 1 3/8″ 230.2 9 5/8″ 4.55 seconds 22.3 reps 33.5″ 10′ 1″ 4.78 seconds 7.22 seconds

DL Terrance Lang

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Terrance Lang:

Height Weight Hand 40-yard dash Bench Vertical Broad jump Shuttle Three Cone 6′ 4″ 282 9 3/8″ 5.03 seconds 18 reps 29.5″ 9′ 4″ 4.84 seconds 7.76 seconds

NFL combine defensive tackles:

Height Weight Hand 40-yard dash Bench Vertical Broad jump Shuttle Three Cone 6′ 3 1/8″ 306.6 9 7/8″ 5.06 seconds 25.1 reps 29″ 8′ 11 3/4″ 4.78 seconds 7.61 seconds

CB Isaiah Lewis

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Lewis:

Height Weight Hand 40-yard dash Bench Vertical Broad jump Shuttle Three Cone 5′ 11 1/8″ 190 9 1/4″ 4.65 seconds X 35.5″ 9′ 11″ 4.12 seconds 7.07 seconds

NFL combine safeties:

Height Weight Hand 40-yard dash Bench Vertical Broad jump Shuttle Three Cone 6′ 0 1/4″ 200.8 9 3/8″ 4.56 seconds 17.6 reps 36″ 10′ 2″ 4.29 seconds 6.92 seconds

EDGE Jamar Montgomery

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Jamar Montgomery:

Height Weight Hand 40-yard dash Bench Vertical Broad jump Shuttle Three Cone 6′ 1 5/8″ 241 10 4/8″ 4.91 seconds 18 reps 31.5″ 9′ 4″ 4.45 seconds 7.21 seconds

NFL combine EDGEs:

Height Weight Hand 40-yard dash Bench Vertical Broad jump Shuttle Three Cone 6′ 3 5/8″ 257.8 9 5/8″ 4.63 seconds 23.2 reps 34″ 10′ 1.5″ 4.45 seconds 7.22 seconds

LB Quinn Perry

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Quinn Perry:

Height Weight Hand 40-yard dash Bench Vertical Broad jump Shuttle Three Cone 6′ 1″ 244 7 7/8″ 4.71 seconds X 32.5″ 8′ 11″ 4.39 seconds 7.19 seconds

NFL combine linebackers:

Height Weight Hand 40-yard dash Bench Vertical Broad jump Shuttle Three Cone 6′ 1 3/8″ 230.2 9 5/8″ 4.55 seconds 22.3 reps 33.5″ 10′ 1″ 4.78 seconds 7.22 seconds

TE Brady Russell

Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Brady Russell:

Height Weight Hand 40-yard dash Bench Vertical Broad jump Shuttle Three Cone 6′ 2 7/8″ 247 9 1/8″ 4.69 seconds 21 reps 34.5″ 9′ 9″ 4.37 seconds 7.28 seconds

NFL combine tight ends:

Height Weight Hand 40-yard dash Bench Vertical Broad jump Shuttle Three Cone 6′ 5 1/8″ 250.9 9 3/4″ 4.67 seconds 20.7 reps 34.9″ 10′ 1″ 4.26 seconds 7.08 seconds

EDGE Guy Thomas

(AP Photo/Bart Young)

Guy Thomas:

Height Weight Hand 40-yard dash Bench Vertical Broad jump Shuttle Three Cone 6′ 2 3/8″ 232 9 7/8″ 4.64 seconds 17 reps 33″ 10′ 4.52 seconds 7.59 seconds

NFL combine EDGEs:

Height Weight Hand 40-yard dash Bench Vertical Broad jump Shuttle Three Cone 6′ 3 5/8″ 257.8 9 5/8″ 4.63 seconds 23.2 reps 34″ 10′ 1.5″ 4.45 seconds 7.22 seconds

