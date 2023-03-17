How did CU’s pro day compare to NFL combine numbers?

The Colorado Buffaloes held their 31st annual pro day on Wednesday with nine players participating. Pro days are held across the country for college players hoping to make the NFL. Scouts from 16 different NFL teams were in attendance to watch the Buffaloes’ talent showcase their skills.

College pro days are a great way for anyone who may not have been invited to the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis to get in front of scouts. No CU player was able to snag an invite to the NFL combine, but that doesn’t mean the NFL is not in their future. A breakout performance at a college pro day can propel you into a tryout, or even better, becoming a draft pick. But how did this year’s CU group stack up against the players who were at the combine?

Thanks to Horton Barbell, we can compare each pro day Buff to the average NFL combine numbers for their position:

WR Daniel Arias

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Daniel Arias:

Height

Weight

Hand

40-yard dash

Bench

Vertical

Broad jump

Shuttle

Three Cone

6′ 3.5″

208

9″

4.5 seconds

9 reps

38″

10′ 7″

4.27 seconds

7.09 seconds

NFL combine wide receivers:

Height

Weight

Hand

40-yard dash

Bench

Vertical

Broad jump

Shuttle

Three Cone

6’0 3/4″

198.1

9 3/8″

4.49 seconds

17.1 reps

36.5″

10’ 6 1/2″

4.3 seconds

6.95 seconds

 

LB Robert Barnes

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Robert Barnes:

Height

Weight

Hand

40-yard dash

Bench

Vertical

Broad jump

Shuttle

Three Cone

6′ 2.5″

221

9 1/4″

X

19 reps

35.5″

9′ 11″

N/A

N/A

NFL combine linebackers:

Height

Weight

Hand

40-yard dash

Bench

Vertical

Broad jump

Shuttle

Three Cone

6′ 1 3/8″

230.2

9 5/8″

4.55 seconds

22.3 reps

33.5″

10′ 1″

4.78 seconds

7.22 seconds

 

LB Josh Chandler-Semedo

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Chandler-Semedo:

Height

Weight

Hand

40-yard dash

Bench

Vertical

Broad jump

Shuttle

Three Cone

5′ 10.5″

225

9 1/4″

4.78 seconds

X

33″

9′ 8″

4.53 seconds

7.57 seconds

NFL combine linebackers:

Height

Weight

Hand

40-yard dash

Bench

Vertical

Broad jump

Shuttle

Three Cone

6′ 1 3/8″

230.2

9 5/8″

4.55 seconds

22.3 reps

33.5″

10′ 1″

4.78 seconds

7.22 seconds

 

DL Terrance Lang

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Terrance Lang:

Height

Weight

Hand

40-yard dash

Bench

Vertical

Broad jump

Shuttle

Three Cone

6′ 4″

282

9 3/8″

5.03 seconds

18 reps

29.5″

9′ 4″

4.84 seconds

7.76 seconds

NFL combine defensive tackles:

Height

Weight

Hand

40-yard dash

Bench

Vertical

Broad jump

Shuttle

Three Cone

6′ 3 1/8″

306.6

9 7/8″

5.06 seconds

25.1 reps

29″

8′ 11 3/4″

4.78 seconds

7.61 seconds

 

CB Isaiah Lewis

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Lewis:

Height

Weight

Hand

40-yard dash

Bench

Vertical

Broad jump

Shuttle

Three Cone

5′ 11 1/8″

190

9 1/4″

4.65 seconds

X

35.5″

9′ 11″

4.12 seconds

7.07 seconds

NFL combine safeties:

Height

Weight

Hand

40-yard dash

Bench

Vertical

Broad jump

Shuttle

Three Cone

6′ 0 1/4″

200.8

9 3/8″

4.56 seconds

17.6 reps

36″

10′ 2″

4.29 seconds

6.92 seconds

 

EDGE Jamar Montgomery

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Jamar Montgomery:

Height

Weight

Hand

40-yard dash

Bench

Vertical

Broad jump

Shuttle

Three Cone

6′ 1 5/8″

241

10 4/8″

4.91 seconds

18 reps

31.5″

9′ 4″

4.45 seconds

7.21 seconds

NFL combine EDGEs:

Height

Weight

Hand

40-yard dash

Bench

Vertical

Broad jump

Shuttle

Three Cone

6′ 3 5/8″

257.8

9 5/8″

4.63 seconds

23.2 reps

34″

10′ 1.5″

4.45 seconds

7.22 seconds

 

LB Quinn Perry

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Quinn Perry:

Height

Weight

Hand

40-yard dash

Bench

Vertical

Broad jump

Shuttle

Three Cone

6′ 1″

244

7 7/8″

4.71 seconds

X

32.5″

8′ 11″

4.39 seconds

7.19 seconds

NFL combine linebackers:

Height

Weight

Hand

40-yard dash

Bench

Vertical

Broad jump

Shuttle

Three Cone

6′ 1 3/8″

230.2

9 5/8″

4.55 seconds

22.3 reps

33.5″

10′ 1″

4.78 seconds

7.22 seconds

 

TE Brady Russell

Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Brady Russell:

Height

Weight

Hand

40-yard dash

Bench

Vertical

Broad jump

Shuttle

Three Cone

6′ 2 7/8″

247

9 1/8″

4.69 seconds

21 reps

34.5″

9′ 9″

4.37 seconds

7.28 seconds

NFL combine tight ends:

Height

Weight

Hand

40-yard dash

Bench

Vertical

Broad jump

Shuttle

Three Cone

6′ 5 1/8″

250.9

9 3/4″

4.67 seconds

20.7 reps

34.9″

10′ 1″

4.26 seconds

7.08 seconds

 

EDGE Guy Thomas

(AP Photo/Bart Young)

Guy Thomas:

Height

Weight

Hand

40-yard dash

Bench

Vertical

Broad jump

Shuttle

Three Cone

6′ 2 3/8″

232

9 7/8″

4.64 seconds

17 reps

33″

10′

4.52 seconds

7.59 seconds

NFL combine EDGEs:

Height

Weight

Hand

40-yard dash

Bench

Vertical

Broad jump

Shuttle

Three Cone

6′ 3 5/8″

257.8

9 5/8″

4.63 seconds

23.2 reps

34″

10′ 1.5″

4.45 seconds

7.22 seconds

 

