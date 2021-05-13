How did Cowboys’ schedule release video compare to other NFL teams?

Every year, the NFL schedule release always brings some fun and exciting content in the form of promotional videos for every team. Dallas is no slouch in that conversation this year, pairing with platinum-selling artist and Cowboys fan Post Malone this year to make a short video where Jerry Jones is throwing out tickets like it’s money with the pop music star.

The video also made sure to have some advertisements in it as well, flashing the SeatGeek logo a few times to make sure fans know where to buy their Cowboys tickets. With such a big celebrity in the video, where does it stack up compared to the rest of the NFL?

Some teams included Hall of Famers, some made fun of their opponents for 2021. Watch all of the videos and decide if Dallas had the best promo.

Dallas Cowboys

https://twitter.com/dallascowboys/status/1392631044680081409?s=20

Denver Broncos

https://twitter.com/Broncos/status/1392626927966425094?s=20

Carolina Panthers

https://twitter.com/Panthers/status/1392627203083542536?s=20

Washington Football Team

https://twitter.com/WashingtonNFL/status/1392627220926111753?s=20

New York Giants

https://twitter.com/Giants/status/1392628482526568448?s=20

New York Jets

https://twitter.com/nyjets/status/1392626895225692160?s=20

Baltimore Ravens

https://twitter.com/Ravens/status/1392627608232288256?s=20

Cleveland Browns

https://twitter.com/Browns/status/1392638928109412354?s=20

Cincinnati Bengals

https://twitter.com/Bengals/status/1392626940985626627?s=20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

https://twitter.com/Buccaneers/status/1392626895192211458?s=20

Los Angeles Chargers

https://twitter.com/Chargers/status/1392626956521246721?s=20

New England Patriots

https://twitter.com/Patriots/status/1392628482945994752?s=20

Green Bay Packers

https://twitter.com/packers/status/1392626948933832707?s=20

Houston Texans

https://twitter.com/HoustonTexans/status/1392627350928560129?s=20

Los Angeles Rams

https://twitter.com/RamsNFL/status/1392626903350054914?s=20

Kansas City Chiefs

https://twitter.com/Chiefs/status/1392626895141867520?s=20

Buffalo Bills

https://twitter.com/BuffaloBills/status/1392630846121725954?s=20

Pittsburgh Steelers

https://twitter.com/steelers/status/1392630468886024199?s=20

Chicago Bears

https://twitter.com/ChicagoBears/status/1392626895460605952?s=20

Arizona Cardinals

https://twitter.com/AZCardinals/status/1392626995939344387?s=20

Miami Dolphins

https://twitter.com/MiamiDolphins/status/1392627009709281286?s=20

Tennessee Titans

https://twitter.com/Titans/status/1392626895204855811?s=20

San Francisco 49ers

https://twitter.com/49ers/status/1392627544050978816?s=20

Seattle Seahawks

https://twitter.com/Seahawks/status/1392626997180829697?s=20

Detroit Lions

https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1392636309961908229?s=20

Indianapolis Colts

https://twitter.com/Colts/status/1392630716014473218?s=20

Philadelphia Eagles

https://twitter.com/Eagles/status/1392626912829349888?s=20

Minnesota Vikings

https://twitter.com/Vikings/status/1392627360684515334?s=20

New Orleans Saints

https://twitter.com/Saints/status/1392628231329693699?s=20

Jacksonville Jaguars

https://twitter.com/Jaguars/status/1392631177836601345?s=20

Atlanta Falcons

https://twitter.com/AtlantaFalcons/status/1392626905073999878?s=20

Las Vegas Raiders

https://twitter.com/Raiders/status/1392627198507376640?s=20

