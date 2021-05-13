How did Cowboys’ schedule release video compare to other NFL teams?
Every year, the NFL schedule release always brings some fun and exciting content in the form of promotional videos for every team. Dallas is no slouch in that conversation this year, pairing with platinum-selling artist and Cowboys fan Post Malone this year to make a short video where Jerry Jones is throwing out tickets like it’s money with the pop music star.
The video also made sure to have some advertisements in it as well, flashing the SeatGeek logo a few times to make sure fans know where to buy their Cowboys tickets. With such a big celebrity in the video, where does it stack up compared to the rest of the NFL?
Some teams included Hall of Famers, some made fun of their opponents for 2021. Watch all of the videos and decide if Dallas had the best promo.
https://twitter.com/dallascowboys/status/1392631044680081409?s=20
Denver Broncos
https://twitter.com/Broncos/status/1392626927966425094?s=20
Carolina Panthers
https://twitter.com/Panthers/status/1392627203083542536?s=20
https://twitter.com/WashingtonNFL/status/1392627220926111753?s=20
New York Giants
https://twitter.com/Giants/status/1392628482526568448?s=20
New York Jets
https://twitter.com/nyjets/status/1392626895225692160?s=20
Baltimore Ravens
https://twitter.com/Ravens/status/1392627608232288256?s=20
Cleveland Browns
https://twitter.com/Browns/status/1392638928109412354?s=20
Cincinnati Bengals
https://twitter.com/Bengals/status/1392626940985626627?s=20
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
https://twitter.com/Buccaneers/status/1392626895192211458?s=20
Los Angeles Chargers
https://twitter.com/Chargers/status/1392626956521246721?s=20
New England Patriots
https://twitter.com/Patriots/status/1392628482945994752?s=20
Green Bay Packers
https://twitter.com/packers/status/1392626948933832707?s=20
Houston Texans
https://twitter.com/HoustonTexans/status/1392627350928560129?s=20
Los Angeles Rams
https://twitter.com/RamsNFL/status/1392626903350054914?s=20
Kansas City Chiefs
https://twitter.com/Chiefs/status/1392626895141867520?s=20
Buffalo Bills
https://twitter.com/BuffaloBills/status/1392630846121725954?s=20
Pittsburgh Steelers
https://twitter.com/steelers/status/1392630468886024199?s=20
Chicago Bears
https://twitter.com/ChicagoBears/status/1392626895460605952?s=20
Arizona Cardinals
https://twitter.com/AZCardinals/status/1392626995939344387?s=20
Miami Dolphins
https://twitter.com/MiamiDolphins/status/1392627009709281286?s=20
Tennessee Titans
https://twitter.com/Titans/status/1392626895204855811?s=20
San Francisco 49ers
https://twitter.com/49ers/status/1392627544050978816?s=20
Seattle Seahawks
https://twitter.com/Seahawks/status/1392626997180829697?s=20
Detroit Lions
https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1392636309961908229?s=20
Indianapolis Colts
https://twitter.com/Colts/status/1392630716014473218?s=20
Philadelphia Eagles
https://twitter.com/Eagles/status/1392626912829349888?s=20
Minnesota Vikings
https://twitter.com/Vikings/status/1392627360684515334?s=20
New Orleans Saints
https://twitter.com/Saints/status/1392628231329693699?s=20
Jacksonville Jaguars
https://twitter.com/Jaguars/status/1392631177836601345?s=20
Atlanta Falcons
https://twitter.com/AtlantaFalcons/status/1392626905073999878?s=20
Las Vegas Raiders
https://twitter.com/Raiders/status/1392627198507376640?s=20
