Did Cowboys rookie give Tom Brady bulletin board material for Week 1?

Did Cowboys rookie give Tom Brady Week 1 bulletin board material? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Giving someone like Tom Brady bulletin board material before a game is a horrible idea. The list of players who've provided that extra motivation for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback over his 21 NFL seasons is a long one.

Osa Odighizuwa might be next on the list.

The Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive tackle was asked about Brady's weakness during a press conference Thursday.

Odighizuwa didn't say anything crazy and, in fact, he had plenty of complimentary things to say about Brady. But some of his comments probably will get the attention of the seven-time Super Bowl champion before Thursday night's season opener between the Buccaneers and Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium.

Osa Odighizuwa on what Tom Brady might think of his comments: “I feel like you got a guy that’s (not) too worried about what I’m saying. He’s obviously going to be aware of it. He’s been doing this for a while. People say this that and a third and he’s been doing his thing.” — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) September 2, 2021

Odighizuwa isn't wrong. Brady is not the most mobile quarterback, and when the pass rush gets to him he's less effective.

Again, we've seen a lot worse in regards to giving Brady bulletin board material, but players have to remember that the Bucs quarterback is going to find and use every single source of motivation out there. He's like Michael Jordan in that way. It doesn't matter what's said or who says it, Brady will use it as motivation.

Odighizuwa should get plenty of opportunities to sack Brady and disrupt the Buccaneers passing attack in Week 1. The third-round pick out of UCLA projects to be an important player for the Cowboys defense this season.

Going against the Bucs offensive line will be a challenge, though. Brady was sacked only 21 times in 16 regular season games in 2020.

The Cowboys pass rush needs to have a great game or Brady likely will improve his career record versus Dallas to 6-0.