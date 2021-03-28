Did Cordarrelle Patterson leave a hint about where he’ll be playing in 2021?

Current Chicago Bears free agent and top-shelf return man and do-it-all offensive weapon, Cordarrelle Patterson, may have left a clue about where he plans on playing in 2021.

Patterson, who became something of a team ambassador on Twitter over the last two seasons highlighted by his efforts to recruit players to Chicago, used that same social media tool to react to the suggestion that he sign with the Packers.

Yes, the Green Bay Packers.

Patterson ‘liked’ a tweet sent by a Packers fan who said it “would be amazing” if he signed with Green Bay.

Sure, maybe there’s absolutely nothing to this. Or, maybe Patterson is using his favorite app to tell the world what’s coming next.

Patterson did a little bit of everything for the Bears in 2020, from kick-return ace to wide receiver to backup running back. He ended the year with 21 catches for 132 yards and 64 carries for 232 yards and a touchdown.

With the Bears up against the salary cap, Patterson hasn’t been pegged as a priority to bring back. If he’s still hanging around after the second wave of free agency, it’s possible Chicago signs him to a one-year deal. But with as much value as he brings to the special teams game, it’s hard imagining he’ll be a free agent much longer.