Who did the Commanders get in Ben Sinnott?

With the 53rd overall selection, the Washington Commanders selected Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott.

Who is Ben Sinnott?

Watching his highlight film of catching and running with the football, he looks similar to former Washington tight end Chris Cooley, which will make avid Commanders fans eager with anticipation.

His tape also reveals he is an aggressive and physical blocker who likes physical contact in opening the way for running backs into the defensive secondary.

At 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, Sinnott will bring a physical dimension to the tight end room that general manager Adam Peters will welcome to the Commanders offense.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Sinnott ran a 4.68 40, and at 250 pounds, unveiled an explosiveness with his 40-inch vertical jump.

In his final season, the Kansas State Wildcat was a third-team Associated Press All-American. He was voted First-team All-Big 12 Conference (listed at fullback because of his blocking ability). Sinnott led the team with 676 receiving yards (49 receptions, 13.8 YPR), six receiving TDs. He started 12 games.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire