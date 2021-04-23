Who did Colts take in The Athletic’s beat writer mock draft?

As the 2021 NFL draft quickly approaches, analysts and writers are doing their best to figure out who the Indianapolis Colts might be taking early on.

For The Athletic, Colts beat writer Stephen Holder made the picks for Indy in their latest mock draft. In this one, Holder traded down from No. 21 overall with the New Orleans Saints, picking up a third-rounder (No. 98) in the process.

Then at No. 28 overall, added a solid fit at left tackle in the form of Alabama’s Alex Leatherwood.

28. Indianapolis Colts: Alex Leatherwood, T/G, Alabama

From New Orleans Leatherwood isn’t a perfect prospect, and there is some dispute about whether he’d make a better guard than a tackle, but he’s experienced, well-coached and enjoyed success against elite competition in the SEC. The Colts could do worse after the retirement of Anthony Castonzo. — Stephen Holder

Leatherwood fits the mindset the Colts want in a left tackle. He’s a mauler in the run game and is very consistent with his technique and pass sets.

At No. 54 in the second round, Holder addressed the Colts’ biggest need entering the draft.

54. Indianapolis Colts: Payton Turner, Edge, Houston The Colts are big on traits. Turner checks that box in a big way, at 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds and with a ridiculous 7-foot wingspan. That will allow him to compensate for the fact that he’s not yet a polished pass rusher from a technical standpoint. But he offers great inside-outside versatility and very much feels like a player who can help the Colts on Day 1. — Stephen Holder

Turner is moving up draft boards after a ridiculous pro day at Houston. He checks many of the boxes the Colts have when it comes to drafting edge rushers, including the fact that he was a team captain and attended the Senior Bowl.

