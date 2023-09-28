What did Colorado — and USC — learn from the Colorado-Oregon game?

The USC-Colorado game is quickly approaching. A natural question to ask is how much the Oregon-Colorado game did or didn’t reshape perceptions of the Trojans’ next game verus the Buffaloes.

Was this more about Oregon being awesome or Colorado being noticeably and unavoidably limited?

Phrased differently, is USC playing a Colorado team which is actually very good, but ran into a buzzsaw against Oregon, or are the Trojans playing a severely limited Colorado team which has basically no chance this coming Saturday? These are questions lots of people are asking, so we asked these very questions to our in-house panel of Pac-12 experts at the three Pac-12 College Wire sites: Trojans Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Here we go:

DON SMALLEY, DUCKS WIRE

Oregon was that good. The Ducks were fired up and used that pregame speech as motivation. Sometimes teams try too hard and don’t play as well, but Oregon was darn near perfect on Saturday. Hopefully Washington talks smack and fires the Ducks up (October 14) if this is going to be the result.

ZACHARY NEEL, DUCKS WIRE

I think the answer, as always, is a little bit of both. Oregon proved that the one thing we knew might hold them back this year — their defense — is better than expected against a solid Colorado offense. We also saw that the Buffaloes are nowhere near ready to compete against top teams in the nation when it comes to offensive and defensive line play. The Ducks are a really good team, and the Buffs are a really fun team. I think that’s how most sane people viewed this matchup going into the weekend.

MATT WADLEIGH, TROJANS AND BUFFALOES WIRE

The answer is yes to both. It’s not that Colorado is bad, but Travis Hunter is a huge part of the team’s success. Moreover, Oregon is a difficult place to play, and all the factors were going against the Buffs.

MATT ZEMEK, TROJANS WIRE

Oregon played really well and was appropriately focused for this game. Dan Lanning had his team prepared. Yet, this was more about Colorado’s limitations without Travis Hunter. Not having Hunter really hurts the Buffs on both sides of the ball. It’s not an accident that CU has looked a lot more mortal since the Hunter injury. It’s a different team with a much lower ceiling.

