Did 'College GameDay' pick Ohio State to beat Wisconsin?

Ahead of Ohio State's road matchup with Wisconsin Saturday, ESPN's "College GameDay" was on the same page, picking the Buckeyes to beat the Badgers in Madison.

"Strange things happen in Madison, but the Buckeyes will prevail," former Michigan wide receiver m said.

While he said Ohio State's offense may be "challenged," former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit said the Buckeyes' defense is "able to travel" against an unbalanced Wisconsin offense.

Pat McAfee pointed to a regular Wisconsin tradition making his pick.

"They will be jumping around," McAfee said. "But I think the Buckeyes will be celebrating."

Ohio State kicks off against Wisconsin in Madison at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on NBC.

Here's how the 'College GameDay' analysts picked Ohio State vs. Wisconsin:

Kirk Herbstreit : Ohio State

Pat McAfee : Ohio State

Desmond Howard : Ohio State

Former NFL WR Steve Smith Sr.: Ohio State

'College GameDay' has picked four Ohio State games in 2023

Having picked Ohio State's wins against Indiana, Notre Dame and Maryland, "College GameDay" had the help of a former Buckeyes quarterback prior to picking the Penn State game.

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud not only picked an Ohio State win against Penn State, but a significant one.

"I think we'll come out with this thing a little early," Stroud said, even predicting a shutout for the Ohio State defense.

Former Michigan wide receiver and Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard says both offenses are good but said Penn State is not over the "mental hurdle" to beat Ohio State

"There's also a team up north that wants them to come up there undefeated," Howard said.

