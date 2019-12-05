Did Colin Kaepernick workout help another player get signed by NFL?

The Washington Redskins’ new wide receiver is giving props to Colin Kaepernick for getting signed. Jordan Veasy was at the workout with Kaepernick last month in Atlanta. He caught an incredible pass from the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, and video of the catch scored about 4.5 million views on Twitter. Veasy teld the Washington Post he believes the opportunity to catch passes from Kaepernick helped him earn a spot on the Redskins' practice squad.

