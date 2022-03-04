How did Coach K sustain success at Duke for 42 years?

Yahoo Entertainment

Eighteen years after it happened, Ali Landry still recalls her short-lived marriage to Mario Lopez — and all that came with it — as "horrible." The two had dated for six years, after meeting at the 1998 Miss Teen USA pageant, but their union was annulled after just two weeks. "Not even a week after, I found out that it was, like, a Tiger Woods situation," Landry told Lacey Leone McLaughlin on the Unfolding Leadership podcast. "It was, you know, cheating across the board, with some women for one years, some women for two years." The revelation made Landry question everything.